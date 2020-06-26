21.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Leaders with credible stories

CSOs advocate green recovery out of COVID-19 in…

COVID-19: Family of deceased provost demands independent test

FAAN conducts simulation exercise ahead of flight resumption

Edo: PDP revived my political career says Obaseki

PHOTO NEWS

* Sack of service chiefs is not the…

Gov. Bello: Exit of 10 PDP governors to…

PDP mocks Buhari for hosting ‘Illegal’ APC NEC…

Kano State Government: VERBAL AUTOPSY REPORT

World

Nigerians protest In Indonesia over harassment by Local Immigration Officers

By John Okeke

Nigerians living in Indonesia on Thursday protested at the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta over alleged discrimination and targeted raids by Indonesian immigration officers.

This is coming after a 41-year-old Nigerian man fell from a nine-storey building while escaping from immigration officers.

The Nigerians, who held up placards, in a video that went viral were heard chanting “enough is enough” during the protest.

They accused Indonesian immigration officers of carrying out targeted raids against them and also killing some of their compatriots for not giving them the money they want.

In addition, the protesters destroyed properties at the consulate, accusing the embassy authorities of doing nothing to protect them.

However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has condemned the protest describing it as absolutely “Deplorable and Disgraceful”.

Onyeama who said in his twitter handle yesterday vowed to punish the perpatrators .

He said,” absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked Nigeria Embassy in Jakarta ,Indonesia today.”

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behavior,” he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Together, we fight the coronavirus: A Canadian English teacher’s story

Editor

Chinese scenic spots embrace “cloud” tourism

Editor

China issues white paper on fight against COVID-19

Editor

China contributes to stability of global supply chain

Editor

China’s economy in orderly restoration

Editor

CPPCC member from Henan makes unremitted efforts to improve ecology of Yellow River

Editor

Int’l community speaks positively of China’s contributions in fight against COVID-19

Editor

Traditional Chinese Medicine experts introduce Chinese experience on COVID-19 to Australian counterparts

Editor

U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard Presents Credentials to the Government of Nigeria

Editor

Back to the front: Chinese medical workers return to work after recovering from infection

Editor

A US researcher who worked with a Wuhan Virology lab gives four reasons why a Coronavirus leak would be extremely unlikely

Editor

NPC deputy in SW China makes solid efforts to end poverty

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More