Nigerians protest In Indonesia over harassment by Local Immigration Officers

By John Okeke

Nigerians living in Indonesia on Thursday protested at the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta over alleged discrimination and targeted raids by Indonesian immigration officers.

This is coming after a 41-year-old Nigerian man fell from a nine-storey building while escaping from immigration officers.

The Nigerians, who held up placards, in a video that went viral were heard chanting “enough is enough” during the protest.

They accused Indonesian immigration officers of carrying out targeted raids against them and also killing some of their compatriots for not giving them the money they want.

In addition, the protesters destroyed properties at the consulate, accusing the embassy authorities of doing nothing to protect them.

However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has condemned the protest describing it as absolutely “Deplorable and Disgraceful”.

Onyeama who said in his twitter handle yesterday vowed to punish the perpatrators .

He said,” absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked Nigeria Embassy in Jakarta ,Indonesia today.”

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behavior,” he added.