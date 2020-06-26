SON raises alarm over substandard Toyota engine oil

By Felix Khanoba

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has raised an alarm over the discovery of a suspected substandard Toyota brand of engine oil in the Nigerian markets.

A statement from the office of the SON’s Director General, Osita Aboloma Esq. made available to newsmen in Abuja, disclosed that the suspected substandard Toyota brand of engine oil was discovered through the agency’s regular market surveillance activity in its 42 State offices across the country.

While warning Nigerians to be careful on products they patronise, SON said the imported brand of engine oil has neither undergone the SON offshore conformity assessment process nor was it registered with the organisation for traceability and quality verification.

“The Toyota brand of engine oil is being sold in one litre and four litres containers to unsuspecting Nigerian Consumers,” the statement said.

It stated further that the suspected substandard product has no close or remote relationship with the Toyota brands of automobile or the manufacturers.

Commenting on the discovery, SON Director of Compliance Engr. Obiora Manafa, advised the Nigerian public to avoid patronage of the Toyota brand of engine oil in the meantime, stressing that SON operatives are on the trail of other uncertified and unregistered brands of engine oil in the Nigerian markets for necessary regulatory action.

Manafa advised the general public to patronize only certified made-in-Nigeria brands of engine oil with the MANCAP logo and imported brands that have undergone the SON offshore conformity assessment process that are duly registered for traceability and quality verification.

The SON statement assured the Nigerian public that all purveyors of substandard and life threatening products would be prosecuted in line with the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015 and the criminal code once apprehended.