23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Reality check of Australian allegations against China on…

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment

Work starts on Zhejiang’s COVID-19 vaccine production base

Growers warn against hike in price of maize

CSO Flays Joy Nunieh For ‘Wild’ Allegations Against…

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Reps mourns Tolulope Arotile

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal…

N3.14b COVID-19 NDDC Staff palliatives: Niger-Delta ex-militants, CSOs…

Turkey insists on taking over Schools owned by…

News

Nigerian Airforce first female combat helicopter pilot is dead

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce has announced the death of first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

A press release from NAF Headquarters said Flying Officer Arotile died on 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

The press release signed by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola
Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force said ‪Flying Officer Arotile was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64.

Late Arotile hails from Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said she contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of late ‪Flying Officer Arotile‬ over this irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Plateau Government to slash 2020 budget by 40 percent- Gomos

Editor

Court Awards N1m Damages Against FG over Crackdown on

Editor

Oil Theft: DPR pledges support to EFCC

Editor

Kano Uses E-Governance To Improve Working Condition

Editor

Ogoni environment remediation project, largest in the world – Minister

Editor

Climate change: Environmentalist urges Niger Delta govs to invest on agriculture

Editor

FG laud’s NCC’S TVWS framework for digital economy

Editor

GPMI Wants Magu Appointed As Substantive EFCC Chairman

Editor

*Politicians to blame for current insecurity – Sen. Nyako*

Editor

COVID-19 lockdown: FG delivers 3 truck -load of food items to Kebbi

Editor

BREAKING: Security Agents Foil Robbery at FirstBank

Editor

BREAKING: Bala Ciroma Replaces Magu As EFCC Boss

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More