Nigerian Airforce first female combat helicopter pilot is dead

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce has announced the death of first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

A press release from NAF Headquarters said Flying Officer Arotile died on 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

The press release signed by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola

Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force said ‪Flying Officer Arotile was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64.

Late Arotile hails from Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said she contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of late ‪Flying Officer Arotile‬ over this irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest.”