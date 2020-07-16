23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Reality check of Australian allegations against China on…

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment

Work starts on Zhejiang’s COVID-19 vaccine production base

Growers warn against hike in price of maize

CSO Flays Joy Nunieh For ‘Wild’ Allegations Against…

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Reps mourns Tolulope Arotile

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal…

N3.14b COVID-19 NDDC Staff palliatives: Niger-Delta ex-militants, CSOs…

Turkey insists on taking over Schools owned by…

Cover

S/West states seek to open schools for graduating classes

By Felix Khanoba

The six South-West states are set to re-open graduating classes of Junior and Senior Secondary schools for students to sit for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC).
However, they are asking for a 21-day postponement of the crucial exams.

Coming with the Coronavirus pandemic not abating, and the possibility of hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, losing a year of education at that level, the state governments are seeking a three-week postponement of schools re-opening either from WAEC or the federal government.

The Federal Government had last week reversed itself after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, opting out of the examinations, saying the lives of students were more important that the exams.

It pleaded with states to consider allowing students losing a year than the consequences of community transmission of Covid-19 in schools environment.

It is curious that same federal government is not against the re-opening of markets, worship centers, resumption of inter-state travel and local flight operations, but insists that schools resumption for the purpose of allowing graduating students take their final exams, will escalate covid-19 transmission.

Concerned citizens have been wondering the extraordinary mode of transmission that schools resumption for the purpose could bring, which the others have curtailed.

Nigerians have also asked for a review of the entire covid-19 management and treatment procedure that seem to be shrouded more in secrecy.

At the end of a virtual meeting on Tuesday coordinated by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, also known as the DAWN Commission in collaboration with the forum of South-West Education Commissioners, Special Advisers on education and the State Universal Basic Education Board chairmen, the South-West states education policy makers resolved to go for the examinations.

In a statement on Wednesday, by the Director-General of the Commission, Alhaji Seye Oyeleye, it noted that “the Forum, after careful deliberations, considering peculiarities of each state and options available reached a consensus on the subject matters”.

According to them: On WAEC examinations; State Commissioners for Education have signified readiness to sit students for the 2019/2020 WAEC examinations.

“At the least, August 3rd, resumption for final year SSS3 students, states should approach the Federal Government at the first instance seeking the postponement of the WAEC exam by at least three weeks from proposed resumption.

“At the second instance states should directly approach WAEC to seek for an extension of the WAEC Examinations to week commencing August 24.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Protest in Abia over court pronouncement of IPOB as terror group

Editor

Democracy: Nigeria has made substantial progress in twenty years – Lawan

Editor

Ganduje signs specialist hospital bill into law

Editor

Covid-19: No resumption date for schools yet – PTF

Editor

Magu vows to stop looters

Editor

Covid-19: FG is expanding palliatives to reach all Nigerians- SGF

Editor

NEITI: Solid minerals contributed N69bn to Federation Accounts in 2018

Editor

Ex-President Jonathan appointed ECOWAS special envoy for Mali

Editor

Lassa fever kills 2, 7 under surveillance in Imo

Editor

Buhari declines assent to Nigerian Peace Corps Bill

Editor

IPOB denies mobilizing Biafran women against Nwodo

Editor

Babangida To Nigerians: Get Out And Vote Out Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More