Bishop Kukah releases guidelines for mother’s burial

By Daniel Tyokua

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah has released a burial guidelines for the burial programme of his mother, Hauwa Janet Kukah.

In a statement issued by the bishop on Wednesday, said the Wake keep Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Sabon Tasha on Thursday July 16th, by 5pm.

While the funeral Mass will be held the next day at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Anchuna in Kaduna state at 10am on Friday, July 17th.

The statement appealed to all well wishers that in both Masses, limits have been set on numbers according to social distance protocols in both Churches.

It said: “Once the approved numbers have been reached, no one will be allowed in. The few canopies outside will also be set respecting the same protocols.

“No one will be allowed into both Churches without a face mask.Masks must be worn through-out the period of the celebrations. Water and hand sanitisers will be available while thermometers will be used. The final commendation is closed to the public”

He said in view of the prevailing circumstances, measures and protocols put in place in the wake of COVID-19 by the Federal and state governments, mourners are to honour his mother through prayer than physical presence.

Kukah appealed to all men and women of goodwill to kindly appreciate the complex nature of the situation.

“Honour our mother and the family more by prayer than physical presence. Bishops, traditional rulers and Priests have heeded our appeal to please kindly stay at home pray for us.

“I know that there are thousands of Nigerians from across the country who would have loved to be with us physically to bid farewell to our Mother. However, the present situation calls for vigilance and caution.

The statement also appreciation to all Nigerians beginning with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, along with many other Nigerians from all walks of life who have written or called to express their sympathies.

