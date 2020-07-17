28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Ndigbo now more united to stake for…

Appreciating the harmony in Isaba Warri South-West LGA…

COVID-19: How Governor Sule faired in Nasarawa

NDDC: establish judicial investigative panel to probe all…

We needn’t resign before contesting Bayelsa gov election,…

Izuogu unfortunately died with his dreams!

Imo APC crisis: Uche Nwosu, Dan Nwafor not…

Ondo: APC aspirants accuse panel of hiding delegates…

Innoson Motors: Sen Ubah rejects Utazi’s apology

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity records another huge…

Cover

Insecurity in the S/East: Call Miyetti Allah to order, Ohanaeze tells FG

*Asks government to extricate self from connivance

By Myke Uzendu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the Federal Government to call to order, the umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen in the country, Miyetti Allah, over their “incessant unguarded and provocative statements and threats capable of setting the country ablaze”.

In a press statement, the apex Igbo cultural organisation, condemned the effrontery of Miyetti Allah in seeking a constitutional arrangement that would make them take over the security of the entire South-East, according to Emeka Attamah,
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Chief Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze President General.

In a story that has gone viral, Miyetti Allah had asked the Federal Government to make a constitutional provision that would enable them to take over security in the South-East as a panacea to the nefarious activities of their fellow herdsmen in the region.

But reacting to the proposal, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mr. Arthur Obiora, frowned at the suggestion which he said, was an affront to the youth of Igbo land.

Mr. Obiora said that the suggestion implied that Ndigbo were incapable of guarding their ancestral land.

He expressed sadness that Miyetti Allah have insisted that unless they were allowed to have their way, the constant killings, raping and harassment of the people of Igbo land would continue unabated.

The Youth Wing Leader warned that it had become apparent that the herdsmen are not prepared to coexist with their hosts for their mutual benefit, but to take over their land for the grazing of their cattle.

The Ohanaeze chieftain wondered what fate would have befallen any Igbo organisation that dared to make such an infuriating, provocative and impetuous demand in the North.

The Youth Leader warned that since the Miyetti Allah was underrating the ability and capacity of Igbo youth to sufficiently man and protect their land from marauders, they would henceforth ensure that any future flagrant breach of peace in Igbo land by anybody or group would be met with stiff penalties and reprisals.

He reiterated that while Ndigbo are committed to playing benevolent hosts to anybody or group that wants to do genuine business and coexist with the people, stiff penalties would henceforth attend any act of brigandage or callous acts from any unscrupulous quarters.

He maintained that “it was the indifference of the Federal Government to the hideous activities of Fulani herdsmen in the country that gave the Miyetti Allah the audacity and unbridled arrogance to venture such a vituperation”.

It called on the Federal Government to publicly denounce the call by the Miyetti Allah to prove its noncomplicity in the demand which could set the country ablaze.

The body noted that while the county’s constitution guaranteed everybody free movement and residence anywhere, it doesn’t permit killings, harassment or intimidation by or on any group in any manner.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Chibok girls still alive — Presidency

Editor

Julius Bio takes oath, promises new era in Sierra Leone

Editor

HURIWA faults court judgment against Ifeanyi Ubah

Editor

Nigeria, most dangerous country to be born a�� Bill Gates

Editor

DSS deny arrest of Magu

Editor

Benue Killing: Perpetrators wona��t go unpunished a�� Buhari

Editor

Why Fulani herdsmen are on rampage — Defence Minister

Editor

Capital market’s unclaimed dividends hit N158.44bn

Editor

PMS: PDP rejects N108 ex-depot price, Insists on N60 pump price

Editor

BREAKING: Senate suspends rules to fast tract Buhari’s Amendment of Finance Act 2019

Editor

FAAN completes repairs of Enugu Airport runway

Editor

JAMB remits N7.8bn to FG

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More