Insecurity in the S/East: Call Miyetti Allah to order, Ohanaeze tells FG

*Asks government to extricate self from connivance

By Myke Uzendu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the Federal Government to call to order, the umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen in the country, Miyetti Allah, over their “incessant unguarded and provocative statements and threats capable of setting the country ablaze”.

In a press statement, the apex Igbo cultural organisation, condemned the effrontery of Miyetti Allah in seeking a constitutional arrangement that would make them take over the security of the entire South-East, according to Emeka Attamah,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Chief Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze President General.

In a story that has gone viral, Miyetti Allah had asked the Federal Government to make a constitutional provision that would enable them to take over security in the South-East as a panacea to the nefarious activities of their fellow herdsmen in the region.

But reacting to the proposal, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mr. Arthur Obiora, frowned at the suggestion which he said, was an affront to the youth of Igbo land.

Mr. Obiora said that the suggestion implied that Ndigbo were incapable of guarding their ancestral land.

He expressed sadness that Miyetti Allah have insisted that unless they were allowed to have their way, the constant killings, raping and harassment of the people of Igbo land would continue unabated.

The Youth Wing Leader warned that it had become apparent that the herdsmen are not prepared to coexist with their hosts for their mutual benefit, but to take over their land for the grazing of their cattle.

The Ohanaeze chieftain wondered what fate would have befallen any Igbo organisation that dared to make such an infuriating, provocative and impetuous demand in the North.

The Youth Leader warned that since the Miyetti Allah was underrating the ability and capacity of Igbo youth to sufficiently man and protect their land from marauders, they would henceforth ensure that any future flagrant breach of peace in Igbo land by anybody or group would be met with stiff penalties and reprisals.

He reiterated that while Ndigbo are committed to playing benevolent hosts to anybody or group that wants to do genuine business and coexist with the people, stiff penalties would henceforth attend any act of brigandage or callous acts from any unscrupulous quarters.

He maintained that “it was the indifference of the Federal Government to the hideous activities of Fulani herdsmen in the country that gave the Miyetti Allah the audacity and unbridled arrogance to venture such a vituperation”.

It called on the Federal Government to publicly denounce the call by the Miyetti Allah to prove its noncomplicity in the demand which could set the country ablaze.

The body noted that while the county’s constitution guaranteed everybody free movement and residence anywhere, it doesn’t permit killings, harassment or intimidation by or on any group in any manner.