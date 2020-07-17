JAIz Bank Loan Applicants shun NCDC guidelines in Nasarawa

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

Thousands of applicants for JAIZbank loan, especially from within and outside lafia,the Nasarawa state capital,failed to observed the NCDC protocol.

Elderly women,men and youths from different communities of Lafia LGA converged at the Ibrahim Abacha Youth Centre on Friday,seeking to apply for the facility.

It was reliably gathered that NIRSAL had disbursed monies to those who had applied for a facility under Households to cushion the effect of hardship caused by the COVID-19 lock down, where it is belief to have negative impact on citizens.

Many of those who queued to access the application forms,were seen not to be wearing facemask,did not observed social distancing protocol, nighter was any form of hand washing mechanism put in place .

The fear as expressed by some journalists who shared office on the same block with the operator of a government cyber cafe (IBTC).

They alleged that the last exercise , also witness same crowd where the people appeared without any of the measures proffered by the PTF in order to contained the spread of coronavirus.

Nasarawa state is not an exception among state that have recorded rapid rise of the coronavirus pandemic.