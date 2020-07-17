LASU VC felicitates with Okebukola over AdasiScience Award

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, has felicitated with eminent scholar, Prof. Peter Okebukola over his latest achievement as the winner of the AdasiScience True African Heroes Award 2020, describing him as the “great pride of LASU.”

With the latest international award on Tuesday, 14th July, 2020, Okebukola has become the ‘Pillar of E-Learning in Africa’ for his tremendous contributions to E-Learning in the Continent.

A Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Okebukola is the pioneer Director, Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE).

In a personal message to the Awardee, Prof. Fagbohun wrote: “Distinguished Prof., Multiple Award Winner and the great pride of LASU, hearty congratulations, sir.

“You are always looking for the good in others, and for the good of others. Little wonder, you are sought after globally. On behalf of our great Institution, the Lagos State University, we heartily congratulate you on this very recent recognition as Pillar of E- Learning in Africa. We are deeply proud of you sir,” Fagbohun’s message read.

Prof. Okebukoka has continued to set the pace for his E-Learning efforts in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, LASU-ACEITSE, under the leadership of Prof. Okebukola, has left no gap in learning by holding regular virtual lectures for its students, with some eminent personalities, such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as Guest Lecturers.