26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHRC denies tension over new minimum wage

Covid-19: Reps Health C’mttee Chair visits MHWUN, urges…

Reps to probe Omoku autonomous Community Crisis

JAIz Bank Loan Applicants shun NCDC guidelines in…

PHOTO NEWS

Smart agricultural technologies help reduce costs, increase income…

Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to…

Google plans to invest $10bn in India

Federal High Court CJ goes on self-isolation over…

Chinese local governments take timely measures to evacuate…

Education

LASU VC felicitates with Okebukola over AdasiScience Award

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, has felicitated with eminent scholar, Prof. Peter Okebukola over his latest achievement as the winner of the AdasiScience True African Heroes Award 2020, describing him as the “great pride of LASU.”

With the latest international award on Tuesday, 14th July, 2020, Okebukola has become the ‘Pillar of E-Learning in Africa’ for his tremendous contributions to E-Learning in the Continent.

A Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Okebukola is the pioneer Director, Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE).

In a personal message to the Awardee, Prof. Fagbohun wrote: “Distinguished Prof., Multiple Award Winner and the great pride of LASU, hearty congratulations, sir.

“You are always looking for the good in others, and for the good of others. Little wonder, you are sought after globally. On behalf of our great Institution, the Lagos State University, we heartily congratulate you on this very recent recognition as Pillar of E- Learning in Africa. We are deeply proud of you sir,” Fagbohun’s message read.

Prof. Okebukoka has continued to set the pace for his E-Learning efforts in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, LASU-ACEITSE, under the leadership of Prof. Okebukola, has left no gap in learning by holding regular virtual lectures for its students, with some eminent personalities, such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as Guest Lecturers.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Coal City University partners with US Varsity

Editor

Parents demanding refund of SSCE fees, school owners cry out

Editor

Nigerians await TETFund’s report on probe of projects

Editor

Alleged fake results: Abia college of education sets up panel

Editor

UNN to convert event centres to emergency classrooms

Editor

Nebo tasks varsities on quality graduates

Editor

NOUN secures approval for 6 additional programmes

Editor

Why FCT College of Education is different from others- Provost

Editor

NGO enrols 100 disabled persons for new academic session

Editor

Minister warns against illegal admission as 350,000 sit for mock UTME

Editor

ACEs’ project produces 2,000 PhD graduates

Editor

Go on with registration, NECO tells FGCs prospective students

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More