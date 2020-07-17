26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHRC denies tension over new minimum wage

Covid-19: Reps Health C’mttee Chair visits MHWUN, urges…

Reps to probe Omoku autonomous Community Crisis

JAIz Bank Loan Applicants shun NCDC guidelines in…

PHOTO NEWS

Smart agricultural technologies help reduce costs, increase income…

Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to…

Google plans to invest $10bn in India

Federal High Court CJ goes on self-isolation over…

Chinese local governments take timely measures to evacuate…

Business

NDIC pushes for delineation of NDIC, CBN roles over supervision, regulation of Banking Sector

By Chika Otuchikere

The managing director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Umaru Ibrahim has identified the need to closely examine The Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2004.

According to Ibrahim, this is with a view to harmonising the positions of the NDIC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the NDIC Act 2006 as well as to establish effective legal instruments to secure the safety and stability of the nation’s financial system,

The NDIC Managing Director/CE, said this as part of the Corporation’s presentation during the Public Hearing organised by Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions for the Amendment of the BOFIA Act 2004 towards the Repeal and Re-enactment of the Bill to BOFIA 2020.

The NDIC boss explained that variances in the Bills that may be perceived as overlapping mandates between the NDIC and the CBN should be clarified in order to avoid any ambiguity in the laws governing their operations and should be reflected in the BOFIA 2020.

This, he said was specifically critical in the area of the resolution of failing banks where the NDIC should be recognised as the primary actor in the resolution process while the CBN intervenes in the event of systemic crisis.

He also expressed the need for the Corporation to be involved in the process of licensing banks in collaboration with the CBN in order to ensure the necessary fit and proper checks and to establish clearer assessment of the status of financial institutions before licensing.

Ibrahim noted that the bill seems to suggest the option of the appointment of other entities in the liquidation of failed banks stressing that the Bill should be amended to reflect the NDIC as the sole liquidator of failed banks based on the Corporation’s core mandate of Bank Liquidation.

He said, the clear delineation of roles between the NDIC and CBN would strengthen the legal framework and contribute towards effective and efficient collaboration in the supervision and regulation of the Banking Sector.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Marketers don’t have powers to fix petrol prices as ‘they deem fit’ – PPPRA

Editor

Uduk: SEC leveraging Fintech to ensure capital market regulation

Editor

Oil & gas: NCDMB unveils initiatives to stimulate innovations

Editor

Farmers chide Agric Ministry over N13bn Pest Control Fund

Editor

Uduk remains acting Director-General – SEC

Editor

System collapse: TCN intensifies effort to acquire SCADA

Editor

Lafarge appoints El Dokani MD as Puchercos retires

Editor

Lockdown: ATCON seeks free movement for telecom technical staff

Editor

COVID-19: CBN slashes interest rates, directs banks to restructure loan policy

Editor

Experts blame NNPC’s poor performance on enabling Act

Editor

Kano DisCo begs customers over N8bn uncollected bills

Editor

Why Kogi is seeking approval for $100m loan – Commissioner

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More