Reps to probe Omoku autonomous Community Crisis

By Jonathan Lois

…Task IGP to beef up security in Omoku, Obrikom

The House of Representatives is to launch a probe aimed at forestalling the impending crisis in Omoku in Ogba/ Egbeme /Ndoni local government area of Rives state.

It however passed a resolution after debating and approving a motion sponsored by Hon. Prince Uchechuku Nnam-Obi (Member, representing Ahoada-West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Federal Constituency, to mandate the Committees on Niger Delta Affairs, Petroleum Upstream and States and Local Government to intervene, investigate the situation in Omoku and report back to the House in Four (4) weeks for further legislative actions

The House further tasked the Inspector General of Police, Mohhamed Adamu to beef up Security in and around Omoku, Obrikom and its environs to forestall possible breach of the peace and protect lives and property.

Debating the motion titled, “The urgent need to forestall the emerging crisis brewing in Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, the House expressed concern over the activities of a group operating under the aegis of CDC Obosi community which claimed they have been granted an autonomous community by the federal government, a practice unknown to the people and government of Rivers state.

The House noted that the group has become a threat to the peace and orderliness of the area in the manner they launched a demonstration at the Obrikom Gas Plant and blocked the main entrance of AGIP for four days consecutively with the hope of extracting commitment through coercion.

“This action has the potential of creating very serious conflict amongst the peace loving people thus truncating the peace of the area, Hon.Nnam-Obi, explained while leading debate in the general principles of the motion

He explained that the Rivers State Government on the 6th of July, 2020 in order to forestall breach of peace, issued a Statement banning all activities of Community Development Committee in the entire State, noting that they are concerned that the peace enjoyed in Omoku has been threatened by the actions of the group, especially as their claim of having secured an autonomous community status from the Federal Government is alien to the history and tradition of the Ogba people and Rivers State.

Honorable Nnam-Obi ,warned that human lives were in danger and with the impact of Covid-19 on the Oil Sector resulting in reduced government earnings, any crisis in the region will not only affect the oil production and installations in the area but may lead loss of human lives and derail the peace enjoyed in the area.

He explained that the formation of Community Development Committee is an internal arrangement of Omoku people to maintain a united front and elect responsible, available and experienced representatives from the 19 federating communities to deepen participation and build a resilient local community.

Continuing he said the CDC is mandated to take collective action and generate common solution to host community problems and sundry issues as it pertains to the people’s harmonious existence and livelihood as well as engage Oil companies on matters bothering on the interest of the people, adding that the 19 communities of Omoku are divided into three administrative quarters namely; Obakata with 6 communities, Obiete with 7 communities and Usomini with 6 communities respectively. These communities have a long standing body, the Community Development Committee (CDC) with members drawn from all the communities making up Omoku to represent their interest, pursue and secure their entitlements. With the consent of the people, the CDC entered a Five-year renewable Memorandum of Understanding with AGIP on how to cater for the communities for peaceful co-existence, this Understanding will elapse by 2023. This practice has been in existence for over three decades.