27.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gaming rights: CSO, lotto operators protest, demand justice…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, one and indivisible – FCT Chapter…

PCN gets Investigative panel 5 yrs after

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

Alleged Thugs Sponsorship: Okunbor Debunks Reports, Says Obaseki…

Diri ‘ll govern Bayelsa with bitterness of heart…

Covid-19 is no scam or malaria – Bishop…

Fitness apps thrive in China

All impoverished households in Xinjiang connected to safe…

Features

Appreciating the harmony in Isaba Warri South-West LGA and its promoters

The general neglect of the goose that lays the golden egg (the Niger Delta) by successive governments in Nigeria, which led to violent agitation for attention from the youths of the region, prompted the then President of Nigeria, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to offer amnesty to the youths order to drop their violent agitation. Much as the then government action was laudable, it equally, brought its own problem. Those Niger Deltans that believe in democratic and peaceful agitation for a better Niger-Delta region were left on their own thus, giving uncomfortable impression that being peaceful and patriotic is not rewarding.

The promoters and the people of Isaba Warri South-West Local Government Area by their action and conduct strongly believe that peaceful and democratic agitation for a just and better Niger-Delta region for all is the right path to take. They have not deviated from this noble path till date. This writer believes that President Muhammdu Buhari-led government should reward this wonderful conduct by the people of this LGA. In doing that, federal government should look beyond those parading themselves as the representatives of the people of the Niger-Delta; by investing her trust in genuine grass-root representatives of the region when it comes to appointment.

It is the considered view of this writer that if government searches out for real representatives of the people of the core Niger-Delta region and allow them to pilot the affairs of the region in terms of getting the area comprehensively developed; real peace and development will be achieved. The core Niger-Delta states of: Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-Rivers and Edo, also boast of Isaba Warri South-West Local Government Area and its promoters. In effect, we can find grass-root leaders and representatives, if careful search is conducted in core Niger-Delta region. Worthy of mentioning here is the selfless contribution of Dr. Barrister Clarkson M. Aribogha, to the peaceful and democratic nature of Isaba Warri South-West LGA. It may amount to exaggeration to attribute Barrister Aribogha’s resourceful representation of his people to his professional background. This may not be case as there are many lawyers in leadership positions in the Niger-Delta; yet, violent agitations are still prevalent in many places because of inept leadership or selfish representation.

Perhaps Barrister Aribogha’s impressive positions of trust held in the past and the experience garnered, as well his honesty endeared him to his people. For instance, he was elected delegate to the National House of Assembly, Abuja on Presidential bill over 10% for the Oil producing states of the Niger Delta (Host Communities) in 2004. Delegate on 50% of 13% Oil Derivation Fund to Oil Producing Communities (Host Community) Delta State Towards Creation of DESOPADEC 2004-2012. Secretary General, Landlords of Oil Producing Communities of SPDC West Niger-Delta, 2010-2012. Secretary General, Delta State Oil & Gas Producing Communities Executive Council HOSTCOM, Ijaw Chapter, 2007- 2014. For Isaba Warri South-West Local Government Area to have invested their trust on Aribogha, it shows that each time he was sent to represent them, he delivered.

Genuine community promoters like of Dr. Barrister Aribogha can be found throughout the core states of Niger-delta. It will not be difficult for federal government to find out these people. Federal government can dispatch people to go to the grass-root in this region and fish them out. A situation where federal government patronizes some Niger-Delta indigenes on account of their being politically exposed without grass-root appeal is clearly proving to be counterproductive. The current scandal rocking the Niger-Delta Ministry and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is a clear case of insensitivity of privileged elites to the plight of the people of the region. Since the actors in the current scandal are not true representatives of their people, they careless about their people in running the affairs of the commission.

This writer has taken time to project Isaba Warri South-West Local Government Area because of my strong belief that what Niger-Delta in particular and Nigeria, in general, need now is peaceful democratic conducts by Nigerians; for it is only in a conducive atmosphere that real development and growth can take place. Now is the time for government to reward patriotism and good conduct as clearly exemplified by Isaba Warri South-West Local Government and its promoters.

Emeka Oraetoka is an Information Management Consultant & Political Researcher. He writes from Abuja. e-mail: giltsdaimension@gmail.com

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Promasidor’s Group CEO meets Fayemi; consolidates pact on Ikun Dairy Farm for Milk Production

Editor

Kano Govt to integrate repatriated Almajiris into free, compulsory education scheme

Editor

Mgbidi: Pilgrimage ground where nations gather for signs, wonders

Editor

Industrialisation: New dawn for Calabar Free Trade Zone

Editor

Peace Mass Transit (PMT) resumes inter state service at no additional cost on commutters

Editor

Anambra inaugurates New COVID -19 Protective Care Centre at Ekwulobia

Editor

Tom Samson urges teachers to have fear of God

Editor

Eze Nwachukwu: Agent of transformation and peace between Igbos, Yorubas in Lagos

Editor

Relief for Epilepsy patients in Imo state as Vogus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Programme begins

Editor

Anambra monarch advocates stiffer punishment for rapists

Editor

Philanthropy per excellence: How Anagolu is transforming lives through Chudyvindo Foundation

Editor

Igwe Kenneth Orizu 111 Advocates Return Of 5% Of LG Funds To Traditional Rulers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More