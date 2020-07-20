27.3 C
Ambassadorial appointment: Eze Congratulates Dr. Maureen Tamuno, thanks Buhari

By Okey Muogbo

A prominent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has congratulated ambassadorial nominee, Dr Maureen Tamuno on her appointment while at the same time thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the recognition.

Chief Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) described Tamuno as a female political heavyweight and stalwart of the Rivers State APC
In a statement, Eze said her nomination was show of confidence on the former Ogu/Bolo Council Chairperson whose sense of diplomacy and selfless service to humanity speak of her love for fatherland.

Describing Dr. Maureen as a one time Representative of Nigerian Female Legislators in Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. African region 2019, a personification of courage and public service enthusiast, the party chieftain expressed optimism that the stateswoman will definitely deploy her dexterity and wealth of experience to secure advantages for Nigeria wherever she may be posted for the special diplomatic assignment.
Chief Eze said Dr. Maureen belongs to the class of consummate politicians in Rivers State who understand the psychology of, and speak the language of the people at all times.

He stated that Dr. Maureen is stocked with the requisite intellectual qualification in international relations to represent Nigeria in any part of the world and produce results through tactful diplomacy in conformity to Nigeria’s foreign policy and the internationally recognised standard of sovereign virtue in bilateral relations.

While congratulating the former Rivers lawmaker and ex council boss, Chief Eze expressed confidence that she will be confirmed by the National Assembly and Prayed God to grant her the requisites to bring glory to Nigeria when she resumes her new diplomatic assignment.

Eze reassures all other Associates of Amaechi who have worked and stood by the principles of our leader that one of these days they will also be remembered.

