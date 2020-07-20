MASSOB accuses FG of frustrating Izuogu’s technological innovation

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Engineer Ezekiel Izuogu, describing it as a colossal loss to the Igbo nation, Nigeria and Africa in general.

“His death was a huge physical loss to the people of Biafra and Africa in general”, MASSOB said in a release signed by its leader, Uchenna Madu.

“He is a patriotic Biafran that will forever be honoured and celebrated”, the release added.

The release accused the administration of the late General Sani Abacha and other successive governments in Nigeria of “frustrating Izuogu’s technological ingenuity that was deeply rooted in his Igboistic nature and aspirations”.

“His death is being celebrated by the dormant and unprogressive brains of who taught they have killed his Z-600 vision and other technological advancements,” MASSOB fumed.

“Though MASSOB mourns his physical loss but his technological ingenuity, political aspirations and economic stability of Biafra land are still intact, soon the reminders of Ezekiel Izuogu will manifest,” the release read.

MASSOB rejected what it called “the hypocritical and subtle condolences of the federal government.”

” The spirit of Biafranism and ingenuity of Igbo man can never die. He is a patriotic and indefatigable Igbo man whose love for his Igboism has no match. His desire to project Igboism and unquenchable love for Igbo can never cease even in his transition,” MASSOB said.

“Nigeria rejected and consciously failed to project his V-600 locally made car in 1997, even before India manufactured their first locally made car called “INDI” because he is an Igbo man.

” Ezekiel Izuogu also rejected the fortune offer from South Africa government to establish his Izuogu Motor Manufacturing company in Pretoria. He is a true Biafran that loves to promote his Biafranism in Biafra soil.”