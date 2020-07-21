27.3 C
Metro

Adamawa Police parades 33 kidnappers, cultists

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Adamawa State Police command has paraded 33 kidnappers who are involved in kidnapping for ransom in some parts of the state.

The Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Olugbenga Adeyanju, who paraded the suspects in Yola on Monday, said that 33 of them were involved in kidnapping, 2 of them were members of a cult group who were arrested with human parts.

While 10 were robbery suspects and 16 allegedly involved in inciting communal conflict we’re also paraded.

He said the arrested is part of the command’s efforts of tackling crimes and criminality in the state from July 1 to date.

“The Command arrested 33 suspected kidnappers, two cult members,10 robbery suspects and 16 persons for inciting communal conflict in the state.

“The achievement was recorded as a result of the relentless efforts by the command’s gallant officers with much support from professional hunters, government and good people of the state.

“During the arrest, dangerous weapons were recovered which include; five AK 47 assault rifles, two single barrel guns, one each G3 revolver pistol.

“Other weapons include 328 rounds of lives ammunitions, 10 cartridges, human part and one Toyota vehicle with registration number RBH 186 AA , one Tricycle and N58,420 naira cash” Adeyanju said.

He said that the 16 arrested for alleged incitement of communal conflict, were apprehended with dangerous weapons in connection with the recent Lunguda and Waja ethnic clash in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas.

On the radical Shila boys, he said, the command apprehended the suspects for attacking innocent people and specialised in house to house robbery in the night.

“The command equally apprehended two suspects, Bamanga Bello, 28 and Ilyasu Shayibu, 36 for criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of human part ( eye), ” he said.

