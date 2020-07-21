Covid-19 is no scam or malaria – Bishop Onah

*Urges Nigerians to keep to NCDC safety protocols

By Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof Godfrey Onah has decried the non-compliance of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) directives and protocols for safety from the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic by Nigerians.

This attitude according to him, has led to the rising cases of positive results to the virus across the country.

Speaking to the congregation at St Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral, Nsukka, Bishop Onah bemoaned the attitude of ill-informed individuals who he said, were “misinforming and misleading the public that covid-19 was a scam or ordinary malaria”.

He pointed out that though part of the symptoms of covid-19 was similar to malaria, the disease was deadlier and more lethal.

The cleric wondered why it was difficult for Christians to obey simple instructions like wearing face masks to the church and maintaining of physical and social distancing.

Prof. Onah maintained that obedience to rules remained a cardinal path of Christianity, and called on the faithful “to adhere to the instructions given by government and church leaders on safety measures in containing spread of the virus”.

He warned the congregation that if they failed to strictly observe the safety protocols outlined by NCDC and various levels of government, “the spread of the virus may escalate and the economy and church activities maybe shut down once more”.

The Bishop maintained that “all those who flout the rules of wearing face of masks to mass, and all other church activities, would be barred from the church premises and participation in religious activities in the Diocese”.

He enjoined Christians all over the world, to continue to pray and make supplication to God for the speedy discovery of the antidote to the virus so that humanity can return to normal life.