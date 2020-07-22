APC governors mourn Isa Funtua

Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the death of Mallam Isa Funtua as a great loss to the nation as well as the business community

The Progressive Governors Forum in a statement issued by the chairman and executive governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, expressed the governors condolences to the President and people of Katsina state, while thanking God for the good and impactfulful life he lived on earth, even as they prayed God to forgive all his limitations

“We received the death of Mallam Isa Funtua with heavy heart and gratitude

to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors

Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, people

and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Isa Funtua.

“His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy

loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Isa Funtua, forgive his

limitations and bless what he left behind, “the PGF prayed.