CDPP, female Generals pay condolence visit to NAF Hq

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and the Nigerian Airforce family has continued to receive condolence visit and messages on the sudden demise of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot.

The latest is Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, who on Monday, 20 July 2020, led a delegation of female Generals from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to HQ NAF.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force said the delegation was received by the NAF Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Idris.

AVM Idris later led the team to the NAF Memorial Arcade where they laid wreaths and signed the condolence register.

The statement quoted the CDPP while signing the register, as saying “A life worth living depends on how much you mean to those left behind. You were a Pacesetter. So many looked up to you. It is painful Tolu”.

“The female Generals on the visit were: Brigadier General Florence Gyang, the Deputy Director Public Health; Brigadier General Faosat Ariori, Deputy Director Profession Allied Medicine; Commodore Mary Adetola, Deputy Director Medical and Logistics; Commodore Aderonke Bello, Deputy Director Nursing; and Brigadier General Christiana Thomas, Gender Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff.

“In a similar development, a delegation of female officers from the Nigerian Navy, led by the Director of Legal Services, Naval Headquarters (NHQ), Commodore Jas Malafa, paid a condolence visit to the CAS and indeed the entire NAF family for the untimely death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

In the condolence register, she wrote: “You came and made your mark. You made us proud. May your soul rest in peace”.