25.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Tibet improves power construction, straightens “last mile” for…

China’s economic recovery in H1 reveals its strong…

Safety and Immunogenicity of a China-developed COVID-19 vaccine…

Beijing model may help Urumqi curb outbreak in…

Tension as Bayelsa governorship tribunal adjourns legal tussle…

Court hlts Ebonyi LG poll From Angela Mbaocha,…

PHOTO NEWS

N75 bn Youth Investment Fund: NYCN President commends…

Abuja Kaduna Road: I am not happy with…

Covid 19: Reps pleadge commitment to work with…

News

HURIWA flays presidency’s comment over Southern Kaduna killings

By Daniel Tyokua

Human Rights Writers Association, HURIWA, has flayed presidency’s comment on why killings persist in the southern part of Kaduna state.

The group linked the killings to ‘irresponsible governance’, and not as presented by the presidency.

The presidency had on Tuesday, reacted to the killings in southern Kaduna, saying that it is more complicated than many people are willing to admit.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that the problem in southern Kaduna is an evil combination of politically-motivated banditry, revenge killings and mutual violence by criminal gangs acting on ethnic and religious grounds.

It said that the region enjoys comprehensive security deployments, including the army, special forces of both the army and the Air Force, surveillance aircraft by the Air Force and mobile police units that are on the ground on a 24-hour basis to forestall criminality and keep the peace.

However, in a statement issued by HURIWA’s national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Tuesday, rejected the Presidency’s explanation in the characterization of the serial attacks in the southern Kaduna state as a conflict.

He questioned the explanation, asking that,”What kind of conflict is it that hacks children to death when they are sleeping? This laziness of language should stop.

“The problem is that of massive and irresponsible governance, and the fact that Governor Nasir el’Rufai in particular, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State and the Federal Government at large have failed to address the crisis in an even-handed manner.

“Government should go back and study the Section 33, sub section 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which states that the right to life and safety is paramount and remains the reason of all other rights.

“Given the intense insecurity in southern Kaduna, preventive measures are urgently needed. Affected communities in Southern kaduna and other parts of the country currently grappling with this high wave of herdsmen attack must be made to feel like their lives and the monumental impact of the crisis matters”

The statement said ending impunity also means reducing the chances of violence and punishing offenders as international scholars have affirmed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

WIEN Writes NASS, Calls For More Transparency In Oil And Gas Sector

Editor

Hundreds rendered homeless, as fire burn down houses in Rivers

Editor

Wike to reinstate lockdown over refusal of residents to adhere to directives

Editor

Money Politics Exposes the Hypocrisy of “US-Style Democracy”

Editor

Former Rivers Governor’s aide lament threats by E-Crack police

Editor

Winnie Mandela dies at 81.

Editor

COVID-19: Provide Relief for poor Nigerians – Lawan Tasks FG

Editor

Covid-19: Firm distributes over N4m worth palliative to 600 families in Adamawa

Editor

CILT backs Lagos on ban on motorcycles, tricycles

Editor

Nathaniel Samuel: Inter- Faith group appreciates God for exposing Kaduna attempted bomber

Editor

Senate demands restructuring of police command

Editor

Oshiomole leading APC into extinction, PDP alleges

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More