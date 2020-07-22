Nigeria receives over 2.5b dollars from Global Fund in 18 yrs

…Gets $890m for another 3 yrs

By Hassan Zaggi

Global Fund (GF) has so far committed the sum of $2,585,537,824 in Nigeria since its inception in the past 18 years ago.

The money was invested in four areas including HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB), Malaria and Resilient Systems Strengthening for Health, (RSSH).

The breakdown of the over 2.5 billion dollars received by Nigeria over the years included HIV/AIDS -874,801,962;

Tuberculosis- 338,655,681; Malaria -1,168,613,356; RSSH- 44,178,974 and TB/HIV- 10,421,972.

Out of the committed amount, Nigeria has, as of date, accessed US$2,436,371,946, representing 94% of the committed amount.

This is even as Nigeria has received another $890 million to be implemented over the period 3 years beginning from 2021.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that”: “Global Fund conducts fund replenishment meetings every three years where it mobilizes contributions from governments, private sector and philanthropists to support its public health programmes around the globe.

“Nigeria also contributes at these events and has so far contributed a cumulative sum of US$28.62 million to the Global Fund since its inception, including USD$10 million pledged at the replenishment in Montreal, Canada, in September 2016.

“At the last replenishment conference in Lyon, France, in October 2019, Nigeria increased its contribution to The Global Fund by 20% with a pledge of US$12 million for the period 2021-2023.”

While making the announcement of the receipt of the new grant that will commence from 2021- 2023, Ehanire said: “The Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria has approved the sum of US$890 million to support Nigeria’s HIV, TB, Malaria and Health Systems Strengthening Programmes.

“With this amount, Nigeria’s grant is reportedly the single highest allocation to any country and a demonstration of The Global Fund’s confidence in the administration and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and in his pledge to make the most judicious use of the resources for the improvement of health outcomes for Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable.

“This grant will complement the investment of the Government of Nigeria and of other development partners in HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria programmes, including the Resilient and Sustainable System for Health, over the period 2021-2023.

“The approval of this grant came following the review of the proposal that CCM Nigeria submitted on 23rd March 2020, which was adjudged to be technically sound and strategically focused by the independent Technical Review Panel of the Global Fund.”