Plateau Assembly summons security outfit over herdsmen attack

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Following the recent destruction of crops by suspected herdsmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, the State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, summoned the leadership of Operation Rainbow, the state security outfit to appear before it.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abok Ayuba, who gave the directive after a matter of urgent public importance was brought to the House, said that the leadership of Operation Rainbow should appear on Friday, July 24, by 10am.

Earlier, Hon. Musa Agak, representing Irigwe-Rukuba State Constituency in matter urgent public importance told the House that Rosu Village in Miango District, was on July 16, invaded by suspected herdsmen.

Agak said that the herdsmen freely grazed on 70 hectares farm with over 200 cows.

The lawmaker told his colleagues that the crops on the farm were maize, beans, and groundnuts.

According to him, the farm was cultivated by Miango Development Association to assist the people that were displaced as a result of persistent attacks in the area.

“The situation makes many people to believe that it is a calculated attempt to subject the surviving people of Irigwe-Rukuba to extreme hunger after many have been killed.

“Over N500, 000 was invested in the cultivation of the farm and the farm was expected to yield over N100 million worth of crops but everything was destroyed.

“I am calling for urgent intervention from the executive and those saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property,” he stated.

He urged the authorities concerned to arrest the perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others.

Hon. Saleh Yipmong, the Assembly’s Deputy Speaker condemned the incident.

Yipmong informed the House that a woman in constituent was kidnapped on Sunday by unknown gunmen.

Hon. Nanbol Daniel, (PDP, Langtang North Central), expressed worry over the persistent attacks in some communities.