BENUE: TYO condems Pull -Down syndrome among Tiv elite

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The Tiv Youth Organisation( TYO), Ushongo branch in Benue state has condemned the crippling in of a pull down syndrome among Tiv elites.

It noted with grave concern a recent petition against the former Managing Director, Nigerian Export/Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Robert Orya by one Ben Nyakuma, an indigene of Benue state bothering on abuse of office.

The TYO made the condemnation in a press statement it issued on Wednesday in Makurdi and signed by its President Comrade Orduen Aernan (Okro man), a copy of which was made available the AUTHORITY.

It equally condemned a faceless group known as Benue Concerned Youth over their unsubstantiated allegation against the former NEXIM boss on the acquisition of shares at Benue Hotels Makurdi.

TYO said while Mr. Orya held sway at NEXIM as its boss, over five hundred Benue people benefited from loans given by the bank to the tune of over five billion nair, adding that Mr. Orya also facilitated the appointment of a Benue indigene as legal consultant with the bank.

The statement informed further that prior to Orya’s appointment as managing director with NEXIM, no Benue indigene was an employee of the bank, stressing that it was through Orya’s efforts that several Benue indigenes got employment with the bank and are still in service.

TYO wondered why the said Benue Concened Youth did not raised any eyebrow when the said Benue Hotels was being managed by other organizations which it alleged ran the hotel aground without employing any Benue indigene.

It wondered further why the group has also remained mute over the moribund status of other industries in the state such as Taraku Mills, Ber- Agbum Fish Pond, Ikyogen Cattle Range among others.

TYO informed that according to information available to it, the former NEXIM boss is being hunted by a set of desparete politicians over issues bothering on the 2023 governorship election in the state and urged the faceless Benue Concerned Youth and it’s collaborators to desist from allowing themselves to be used to forment faulsehood against Mr. Orya and other Benue prominent sons.

Rather than resort to faulsehood with the aim of tarnishing Orya’s hard earned reputation in all spheres of life, TYO. urged those with issues with him to approach relevant agencies saddled with the responsibility of addressing such including those bothering on forgry as alleged by the faceless group.

It said TYO. was a body saddled with the responsibility of galvanizing Tiv youths towards attracting progress among Tiv youths in the state , adding it remainend apolitical but will also not fold its arms and watch Tiv elites destroy themselves.