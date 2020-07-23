25.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China, ASEAN to embrace brighter future through cooperation

Tibet improves power construction, straightens “last mile” for…

China’s economic recovery in H1 reveals its strong…

Safety and Immunogenicity of a China-developed COVID-19 vaccine…

Beijing model may help Urumqi curb outbreak in…

Tension as Bayelsa governorship tribunal adjourns legal tussle…

Court hlts Ebonyi LG poll From Angela Mbaocha,…

PHOTO NEWS

N75 bn Youth Investment Fund: NYCN President commends…

Abuja Kaduna Road: I am not happy with…

Metro

Eld-el-kabir: FCTA stops proliferation of ram markets

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Captial Territory Administration ,FCTA, has directed that there should be no illegal ram markets within the nation’s Captial in the name of this year’s Eld-el- Kabir celebration by Muslims.

Chairman of the FCT Ministerial TaskForce on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, on Wednesday gave the directive during a sensitization campaign at the markets.

He said the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, refused the proposal of the ram dealers to create such markets in the territory.

Attah explained that the minister hinged his believe on the need to avoid abuses of the city’s aesthetic make-up which gulps energy and resources to maintain.

He stated that the administration cannot allow the gains of the ongoing city aggressive sanitation to be swept away by such illegal markets, which going by hindsight has serious sanitation and environmental consequences.

The minister said FCTA has approved ram markets at Kugbo, Dei- Dei and all the Abattoirs within the city where both those selling and buying rams and other animals can interface for their trade.

He disclosed that the Minister was also considering the option of creating a temporary selling points at some outskirts, where ram dealers could use up to two days after the celebration, where the places will be dismantled and disinfected.

Attah observed that, ram dealers who defy the directive to sell at the illegal markets would have their rams confiscated and distributed to orphanages, prisons and other vulnerable persons.

He explained that a Mobile Court will sit to try violators and an order of permanent forfeiture would be sought over confiscated rams, while convicted violators will face the law.

“The Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello in his decision as the manager of the city, said we should not allow indiscriminate ram markets within the city during this Sallah period.

” He say there are approved selling points within the FCT, the Dei-Dei ram markets, Kugbo and some of the markets within the abattoirs. Also we have approached the minister on the need to have designated selling points, because the rams coming into the city during the celebration may overwhelm these approved markets.

“we will not be allowing every street to have ram markets, especially at the heart of the city. We have warned those involved in the illegal markets to desist, because any ram we found in the illegal markets will be confiscated and the Mobile Court will sit for us to apply for permanent forfeiture for the rams. The rams will be given to those in, orphanage homes and others”, he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Woman appeals to Gov Wike, Police Commissioner, over arrest of husband by SARS

Editor

Man bags 3yrs imprisonment over SPDC job scam

Editor

Rivers Council Chair denies unlawful detention of a physically challenged

Editor

Court remands man, 31, who pleads guilty to stealing property worth N160,000

Editor

FCT College seeks governing council, funding, others

Editor

Tricycles Ban: FCT minister okays new vehicles for commercial purposes

Editor

Cult war: One killed in reprisal attack in Port Harcourt

Editor

Be security conscious, pay attention to your children, CP charges FCT residents

Editor

New Rivers CP promise to rekindle peoples confidence in Police

Editor

New Abia CP assumes duty, issues quit notice to criminals

Editor

Gender based violence a global pandemic – Bishop Ibezim

Editor

COVID-19: Kougar donates intelligence machine to FCT Administration

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More