Politics

Ondo:APC reconciliation committee meets NASS members today

Ahead of the October 19 governorship election in Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress) APC) Reconciliation Committee has disclosed that it would meet with Ondo State caucus of the party at the National Assembly to seek their input in reconciling all the aggrieved members of the party ahead of the election

Member of the committee, Senator Adamu Aliero told journalists at the APC secretariat yesterday in Abuja that the committee has begun another phase of its work to meet with all the aspirants to come together to ensure that the party wins the governorship poll in October

Senator Aliero, who described the Ondo election as a must win for the APC, assured that all the aggrieved members in the state must be brought together for the interest of the party in the state

“The meeting is about the reconciliation of the stakeholders in Ondo state. We discussed extensively on what happened during the primary election. We also decided that as members of the reconciliation committee, we will reconcile all the aggrieved persons, all those rhat are not happy with the conduct of the primary election, we will bring them to the table and discuss the way forward.

“The governor has already emerged the winner, what is important is to carry everybody along in order to ensure victory for our party. We will do whatever that is humanly possible to ensure that we win the governorship election in Ondo state.

“It is very critical to us. We will work assiduously to ensure that our candidate is the winner of Ondo election. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we win that election.

“Already we have gone to Ondo state in our efforts for reconciliation and we spent a whole day there, talking to aspirants and stakeholders and members of the state assembly.

“We are going to continue with the reconciliation exercise. Tomorrow (too), we are going to invite members of the National Assembly representing Ondo to discuss how they will assist to ensure that we will win the election.”

