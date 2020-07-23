Ongoing loan applications in Nasarawa, AGMIIES loan not JAIZbank,IBITC clarify

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Following an ongoing applications for a loan facility by some members of the public in Nasarawa state,applicants have been cautioned that forms indicating that JAIZBANK was the sponsor of the facility should be disregarded.

The IBITC center manager Mohammed Usman, urged the public to discard any form with tittle heading of JAIZbank.

He said he was not aware of such but that he only spoke about the federal government NIRSAL Agrobusiness,Medium and Small Scale Enterprises(AGMIES) loan which inspire of the federal government and NIRSAL efforts many people are still not aware of the exercise.

Usman, however said he was on air in the studio of the state owned radio station to basically educate and enlighten the public on how to access the facility under AGMES loan by NIRSAL,only to realised that some persons took advantage of the programme to print out forms indicating JAIZBANK loan.

According to him, that was not what he said and that he was not aware of JAIZBANK credit facility,on going.

He said the programme was basically to educate the people on how to access loan through SMEDAN and not JAIZbank.

” I was misunderstood, what I said was SMEDAN is an intermediary with some commercial banks,which JAIZbank and Unity bank are among the banks,with the lowest interest rates..

A caller asked about the COVID-19 loan and i said it has been stopped.He sought to know what next and i told him in the cost of the programme that SMEDAN is an intermediary between some commercial banks,like JAIZ and Unity banks,so honestly I did not said those banks are offering loans now.But a lot of people misunderstood stood me” He clarified.

He also explained that the exercise takes into cognizant the NCDC guidelines and protocols of maintaining social distancing while applicants queued to obtained the application forms.