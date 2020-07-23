Refugee Commission distributes relief items in the South-South

By Daniel Tyokua

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has distributed sime relief items in Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, items disbursed included food stock, clothes, educational pack, water/sanitation items, shelter materials, agricultural inputs and palliatives.

The beneficiaries included over 3,000 IDPs in Etung and Ogoja camps in Cross Rivers state; over 2,000 IDPs also benefitted at Oron camp in Akwa Ibom state and over 1,000 displaced persons at Yenagoa camps in Bayelsa state.

Sen. Mohammed , who was represented by one of the IDP Department official, Ms. Obianuju Igboko, in Cross Rivers, said the commission feels concerned about the plight of displaced persons, especially during the rainny season and would continue to provide them neccessary amenities for a better living condition.

Other representatives of the commission were: Admin Officer, Chinwe Vivian Nwachukwu, for the Akwa Ibom state disbursments, and a medical personnel, Dr. Ohwoekevwo George, for the Bayelsa distribution.