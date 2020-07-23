Refugee Commission provides succour to IDPS in Kaduna, Kwara, Sokoto, Plateau states

By Ralph Christopher and Daniel Tyokua

Increasing it’s strides to provide succour to Persons of Concern (POCs) in the country, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said it has distributed relief items to IDPs in Kaduna, Kwara, Sokoto and Plateau states.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Basheer Garba Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the items disbursed included food items, clothes, educational pack, water sanitation items, shelter materials, agricultural inputs and palliatives.

The beneficiaries included over 5000 IDPs from Kajuru camp in Kaduna state; over 3,000 IDPs from Ilorin camp in Kwara state; over 7500 displaced persons from Goronyo and Dan Tsako camps in Sokoto state and over a 3,000 displaced persons from Jos camps in Plateau state.

The Federal Commissioner, who was represented by the Head of Refugees Unit of the Commission, Dahiru Bagiwa, said the commission is planning to build NCFRMI Resettlement City in several states of the federation so as to relocate the country’s over 2.4 million displaced persons with the support of President Muhammdu Buhari and the Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Other representatives at the disbursement were; Head of the North-West Zonal office, Nasiru Muhammad for Sokoto state distribution; Head of Kaduna Field Office, Aisha Kabir for Kaduna state disbursement and an Admin Officer, John Dama, for Plateau state distribution.