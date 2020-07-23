21.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Builds Modern Hospitals, Secondary Schools In Four…

Police In Kano Arrest, Prosecute 38 Drug Dealers,…

Insecurity: CP Habu Storms Falgore Forest

NUP extols Buhari, Finance Minister over CPS accrued…

Reps to investigate Northeast Development Commission over misappropriation…

PHOTO NEWS

Nasarawa FGN/SPW offers opportunity to disables, street hawkers,…

NAF first female combat helicopter pilot laid to…

Nigeria’s Polio-Free Status took 30 years of hard…

PHOTO NEWS

News

Refugee Commission provides succour to IDPS in Kaduna, Kwara, Sokoto, Plateau states

By Ralph Christopher and Daniel Tyokua

Increasing it’s strides to provide succour to Persons of Concern (POCs) in the country, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said it has distributed relief items to IDPs in Kaduna, Kwara, Sokoto and Plateau states.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Basheer Garba Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the items disbursed included food items, clothes, educational pack, water sanitation items, shelter materials, agricultural inputs and palliatives.

The beneficiaries included over 5000 IDPs from Kajuru camp in Kaduna state; over 3,000 IDPs from Ilorin camp in Kwara state; over 7500 displaced persons from Goronyo and Dan Tsako camps in Sokoto state and over a 3,000 displaced persons from Jos camps in Plateau state.

The Federal Commissioner, who was represented by the Head of Refugees Unit of the Commission, Dahiru Bagiwa, said the commission is planning to build NCFRMI Resettlement City in several states of the federation so as to relocate the country’s over 2.4 million displaced persons with the support of President Muhammdu Buhari and the Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Other representatives at the disbursement were; Head of the North-West Zonal office, Nasiru Muhammad for Sokoto state distribution; Head of Kaduna Field Office, Aisha Kabir for Kaduna state disbursement and an Admin Officer, John Dama, for Plateau state distribution.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

EFCC nabs eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Editor

COVID-19: NSCDC opens up on killing of driver in Abia

Editor

NIMASA queues behind FG’s effort to combat COVID-19

Editor

COVID 19: Group mobilises to clean up Nigeria

Editor

National Park, Borno govt. partner to monitor, protect marauding elephants

Editor

Reps to probe Police pension managers over failure to deliver obligations

Editor

Kyari burial: PTF apoligises for inability to follow due process

Editor

N75 bn Youth Investment Fund: NYCN President commends Buhari

Editor

NDIC consoles Buhari over Abba Kyari

Editor

Group Demands Probe Of Yari Over N900Billion Misappropriation Of Zamfara Funds

Editor

COVID-19: Hon. Chukwuegbo’s palliative enters phase two

Editor

COVID-19 Intwrview: Gov Ikpeazu’s statements were doctored – CPS

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More