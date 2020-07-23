Robbery suspect gunned down, two policemen injured in Ebonyi

From Angela Nwaeze, Abakaliki

Federal Highway Police Patrol Team have gunned down a suspected armed robber along Abakaliki-Ogoja highway in Ebonyi State, during a gun duel with the hoodlums.

It was gathered that two policemen sustained gun shot injuries during the exchange of gun fire wit the alleged robbers.

The Police Public Relations Officer at the Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the story.

She said the incident happened at Nwandugo junction at Izzi Local Government Area, adding that the robbers allegedly mounted a road-block at the junction and were robbing unsuspecting passengers at about 1am on Thursday, when the policemen arrived at the scene.

She said that following a tip-off by commercial road users, the Izzi Police Division swung into action and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“On a tip off from commercial road users the Izzi division swiftly swung into action and when they got there as usual, they released a harassing gun shot to know if the hoodlums were still operating there.

“But to their greatest surprise the place was too calm so some jumped down to dismantle the road block. Unfortunately the hoodlums opened fire on them and the team leader was shot on the stomach while another policeman who jumped down from the vehicle was also shot on the cheek, he sustained injury on the left side of the mouth.

“So the gun battle began and at the end of the day one of hoodlums was gunned down. Ak47 riffle with one exhausted magazine and many empty shells were recovered.

“The motorcycle the hoodlums used was also recovered as well as the charm the deceased used as bullet proof.

Unfortunately for him, the charm disappointed him yesterday. The hoodlum who was gunned down is yet to be identified, although no one would like to be identified with a criminal.

“Commissioner of police has visited the hospital where the policemen are being treated. And As I’m talking to you both are responding to treatment.

“We are still on manhunt to ensure that the fleeing suspects are arrested. And the road has been cleared for users and movement has commenced as usual,” she said.