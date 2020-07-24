21.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Builds Modern Hospitals, Secondary Schools In Four…

Police In Kano Arrest, Prosecute 38 Drug Dealers,…

Insecurity: CP Habu Storms Falgore Forest

NUP extols Buhari, Finance Minister over CPS accrued…

Reps to investigate Northeast Development Commission over misappropriation…

PHOTO NEWS

Nasarawa FGN/SPW offers opportunity to disables, street hawkers,…

NAF first female combat helicopter pilot laid to…

Nigeria’s Polio-Free Status took 30 years of hard…

PHOTO NEWS

World

China-Europe freight trains: “locomotive envoys of the ancient Silk Road”

Considered an important part of the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Europe freight train service has injected new vitality into Xi’an.

Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, has been an important gateway to China’s opening-up since ancient times. It was the capital of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and the starting point of the ancient Silk Road. Its political and economic ties with foreign countries date back over 3,000 years.

Xi’an launched its first China-Europe freight train in 2013. Currently, the train service, known as the “Chang’an” China-Europe freight trains, has 15 routes linking Kazakhstan, Russia, Belgium, Germany, Poland and other countries.

More than 5,000 types of goods, including automobiles, textile raw materials, household cleaners and personal care products, are transported by the freight trains.

“Despite the COVID-19 epidemic this year, the ‘Chang’an’ China-Europe freight trains have guaranteed smooth traffic through international trade routes and services of global supply chains for corporations,” said Liu Wei, Assistant Director of the Port Operation Promotion Bureau of the Administrative Committee of Xi’an International Trade & Logistics Park.

The freight train service adopts a segmented transport system, which does not require the personnel involved to be quarantined. The “non-contact” feature is especially significant, especially during a pandemic.

From January to June this year, China-Europe freight trains to and from Xi’an made more than 1,600 trips, twice the number of the same period of last year. The total weight of the cargo was 1.301 million tons, 1.9 times the same period of last year, according to the Xi’an International Trade & Logistics Park.

“The freight trains have become ‘locomotive envoys of the ancient Silk Road’, exporting products that are made in China and importing specialty products of countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative into the Chinese market,” Liu said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Beijing takes measures to intensify epidemic prevention

Editor

Xibe ethnic culture well preserved in NE China

Editor

Why passing national security legislation for HKSAR is necessary

Editor

COVID-19 Global Roundup: How G7 countries are trying to revive economy

Editor

China shares TCM treatment to COVID-19 with foreign countries

Editor

I was not afraid of anything during the epidemic: Moroccan student in Wuhan

Editor

Chinese private sector accelerates work resumption, stabilizes employment

Editor

Smart logistics makes faster flow of commodities

Editor

Production capacity of Chinese manufacturing industry increasingly ramped up as more enterprises resume work

Editor

Xinjiang slams drowning rumors

Editor

Ethnic costume processing cooperative brings prosperity to village of Lisu ethnic minority group

Editor

ECOWAS Lawmakers aim towards Peace , Regional integration

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More