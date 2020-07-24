21.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Builds Modern Hospitals, Secondary Schools In Four…

Police In Kano Arrest, Prosecute 38 Drug Dealers,…

Insecurity: CP Habu Storms Falgore Forest

NUP extols Buhari, Finance Minister over CPS accrued…

Reps to investigate Northeast Development Commission over misappropriation…

PHOTO NEWS

Nasarawa FGN/SPW offers opportunity to disables, street hawkers,…

NAF first female combat helicopter pilot laid to…

Nigeria’s Polio-Free Status took 30 years of hard…

PHOTO NEWS

World

More than 400,000 5G base stations constructed in China by June: MIIT

China is determinedly pushing 5G construction despite obstructions from some overseas countries and economic pressure from the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 400,000 5G base stations opened by the end of June, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

In the first half of the year, China constructed 257,000 new 5G base stations, bringing the country’s total to 410,000 by the end of June, according to MIIT data.

A weekly average of over 15,000 new 5G base stations have been opened in recent weeks in China, said MIIT spokesperson Wen Ku during a press conference on Thursday.

Wen said shipments of 5G smartphones have hit 86.23 million in China, while 66 million phones have already been sold.

An industry insider told the Global Times that China is expected to build about 1 million 5G base stations by the end of this year, mostly in big cities. They will help push China’s science and technology innovation over the next two years.

China’s ceaseless efforts to push 5G construction come at a time when the country is facing increasing pressure, not only from the coronavirus pandemic but also from external obstruction. Following the US crackdown on Huawei, the UK has recently decided to ban Huawei from its 5G network.

The country’s push for 5G and other high-tech industries is fueling a quick rebound for the country’s high-tech industries. In the first half of the year, high-tech manufacturing industries in China saw their added values surge 4.5 percent on a yearly basis, a significant rebound from a 14.4 percent slump in January and February, MIIT data showed.

Wen also noted that China’s 5G construction has stimulated the development of the integrated circuit industry. In the first six months, China produced more than 100 billion integrated circuits, up 16.4 percent on a yearly basis.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China firmly opposes US interference in China’s internal affairs

Editor

Modi says law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India

Editor

Jiangsu accelerates work resumption to guarantee supply chain

Editor

Methods for measuring gross ecosystem product help China better improve ecological civilization

Editor

China stands united with neighbors in COVID-19 fight

Editor

China to celebrate new year in Abuja on 25th January , donates food items to IDP

Editor

Xi says China ready to provide further assistance for Iran against COVID-19 epidemic

Editor

Solidarity essential in pandemic fight: China

Editor

China backs Egypt’s fight against COVID-19

Editor

New technologies help China fight novel coronavirus epidemic

Editor

US seeks selfish gains as China goes all out to curtail coronavirus spread

Editor

Political goals hid under U.S. peculations on China’s COVID-19 statistics

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More