NUP extols Buhari, Finance Minister over CPS accrued right payment

By Appolos Christian

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has praised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for what it termed “part payment of the outstanding accrued rights to our members (pensioners) under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), up to May 2019.”

Stated in a press release signed by it’s national president,DR. Abel. O. Afolayan, NUP also thanked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, for ensuring the release of the fund.

The release in full read thus; “As the only constitutionally recognized “voice” and the Umbrella Body for all civil and para-military pensioners in Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) wishes to heartily join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to express its profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, the Federal Government in general for the part payment of the outstanding accrued rights to our members (pensioners) under the CPS, up to May 2019. We also thank the Hon. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, for ensuring the release of the fund.

“This responsive and responsible gesture by the Federal government will go a long way in assuaging the pains and frustrations of our vulnerable members who are seemingly more hard-hit by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“While appreciating and commending the Federal Government for this laudable humanitarian gesture, we wish to passionately appeal to the Federal Government for the release of further funds towards clearing the backlog of the accrued rights from June 2019 to date.

“May we also use this medium and opportunity to appeal to the Hon. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to intensify effort in the payment of the 50% outstanding balance due to the Nigeria Airways pensioners which had been approved by the Federal Government since November, 2019.

“As we express our appreciation and gratitude to the Federal Government, we would like to as well place on record that the NUP and its teeming members under the leadership of Dr. A. O. Afolayan is proud to be associated with President Muhammadu Buhari’s humane administration and leadership style which had brought succour to many dejected and hopeless pensioners; and many other homes.

“Our prayer is that, God will continue to bless, guide and grant you uncommon wisdom as you generously and graciously wipe the tears of the vulnerable pensioners/retirees and other downtrodden Nigerians.”