EDO ELECTION: Police, DSS asked to arrest Ize-Iyamu, Kabaka over threats of violence

The founding Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu has called for the immediate arrest of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Mr. Tony Kabaka.

In a currently trending video, Ize-Iyamu who is governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was seen meeting with some boys described as “Lions” by Mr. Kabaka who is apparently the leader of the boys.

Reacting to the ugly development, Onaiwu said the plan by the APC governorship candidate to wreck violence across the state in the September 19, 2020 election has been exposed.

Mr. Onaiwu stated that the instruction of Ize-Iyamu to the boys urging them to move from one polling unit to the other during elections is a clear contravention of the electoral act. He said such plot was a move to disrupt a peaceful voting experience and capable of causing anarchy in Edo State.

He urged the security agencies to move swiftly to save Edo people from the impending bloodshed being planned by Mr. Ize-Iyamu and his legion of political thugs.

Onaiwu urged the law enforcement agency to note that no political actor has a monopoly of violence and if Mr. Ize-Iyamu’s excesses are not quickly checked, other political actors may be encouraged to resort to self-help to counter any threat of violence that Ize-Iyamu and his gang of thugs may be planning.