World

Pompeo’s dangerous, mean attempts doomed to fail -Analyst

Zhong Sheng, a political analyst, ex-rayed the issues surrounding the recent U.S decisions.

In a speech delivered by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on Thursday local time, the U.S. politician once gain made hypes of the so-called China threat and distorted China-U.S. relations, like he always did.

It was another round of attacks and slandering on China planned by certain U.S. politicians in the recent month. Pompeo’s remarks were not fact-based and called white black, and the whole speech was characterized by ideological prejudices and Cold War mentality, representing the typical lies recently fabricated by high-ranking U.S. officials about China.

Lies never stand the test of facts. Pompeo, who chose the Richard Nixon Presidential Library as the venue to deliver his speech, has drained his brain to stage such a ridiculous farce, following those who had done similar deeds, such as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Robert C. O’Brien, FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

However, any attempt to fabricate or distort the history is never tolerated. According to the Shanghai Communique, which was released by the two countries when former U.S. President Richard Nixon visited China in 1972, there are essential differences between China and the U.S. in their social systems and foreign policies. However, the two sides agreed that countries, regardless of their social systems, should conduct their relations on the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, noninterference in the internal affairs of other states, as well as equality and mutual benefit.

Under the efforts of both China and the U.S., their bilateral relations made historic breakthroughs over the past 40 some years. However, Pompeo is nether respecting history nor facing the facts. He made conceptual shift and said the U.S. aims to “induce change” in developing relationship with China. He also painstakingly fabricated a “tearjerker” in which he fantasizes that China wants to “raid the U.S.” In the eyes of the people around the world, the “worst secretary of state in American history without a single diplomatic achievement” is just unscrupulous and has no moral compass.

The leadership by the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the most essential attribute of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and a choice made by history and the people. The CPC always represents and firmly safeguards the interests of the Chinese people, and is supported by the 1.4 billion Chinese people. No country, individual or force has the right to deny the path that is chosen by the Chinese people and has been proved right in practices, or is able to stop China from marching forward along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Richard Haas, president of Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based think tank, pointed out sharply that Pompeo has made diplomacy impossible-quite a stance for America’s chief diplomat to take, unless his goal is to ensure diplomacy fails.

The more efforts are taken by the U.S. politicians to slander China, the more darkness and conspiracies of them are exposed. They made every attempt to pass the buck when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 4 million in the U.S., and did everything to impede international cooperation and impact international order.

Pompeo said in his speech that “If the free world doesn’t change – doesn’t change, communist China will surely change us.” However, it’s clear that China is the one who has been committed to building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind. The country is always a constructor of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a guardian of international order. If there must be one thing that China hopes to change, that is the country will neither compromise with hegemony nor follow the beaten path to seek hegemony. Instead, it hopes to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, justice and equity, and win-win cooperation, and blaze a new trail in relations between countries that favor dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance.

Pompeo and his peers, finding Cold War clichés from the dust heap of history, are making hypes everywhere to slander and attack China. The U.S. Secretary of State, dreaming to establish an anti-China alliance, goes counter to the trend of times featuring peace, development, cooperation and win-win results, as well as the hopes of most countries in the world. His dangerous and mean attempts are doomed to fail.

Founded 1st August 2015

