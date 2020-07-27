APC Rivers crisis: Aguma deliberately misinterpreting Appeal Court Orders — Eze

By Okey Muogbo

Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has expressed distaste over Igo Aguma’s continued snoop in the affairs of the Rivers APC.

In a statement made available to media houses, the party Chief wondered how Aguma got so vast in law to be more learned than his counsel, Etiaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who restated the obvious and true position of the Court during an interaction with Journalists after the session at the Appellate Court.

Eze averred that Aguma’s reason for making such ridiculous, contemptuous and untutored remark can be easily be fathomed.

He said the position of Aguma may have resulted from sheer ignorance, calculated mischief or deceitful inclination in a bid to attract public attention in his whimsical expedition and quirky voyage.

The Court according to Chief Eze had given the Orders thus:

“…We therefore, from the foregoing order as follows;

1. The proceedings in this appeal CA/PH/190/2020 is hereby stayed sine die.

2. The execution or further execution of the trial court in Suit no: PHC/4355/2019, which is the subject matter of this appeal is hereby stayed, pending the determination of this appeal”.

For clarity, Order no 2, is clear and unambiguous to the effect that it hanged the continued execution of the judgement of Omereji on the air and as a result, divested all powers with which Aguma paraded and showered them on Barr. Ogbuobula.

The APC Chief Eze argued further that as a matter of fact, “Aguma need not consult a seer, necromancer, oneiromancer or fortuneteller to get this very clear judicial pronouncement interpreted.”

Eze queried the premise on which Etiaba vowed to appeal the Court’s decision had the order of stay of execution been denied and counseled Aguma and his propellers “to do themselves some good by reaching out to a copy of the decision and taking a thorough perusal to get their senses nourished with the tasty nutrients of the Court’s verdict and desist from feeding the public with their concocted, soured and odoriferous provender” which he described as grossly infectious.

The Party chieftain commended the immediate past Chairman of the Rivers APC, Dr. Sokonte Davies for initiating efforts at overhauling the party and its system of administration and appealed to the reinstated chairman, Barr. Abbot Ogbuobula, to immediately begin the process of wide consultation to help feel the pulses of party faithful at the grassroots and include them in the scheme of things.

Eze maintained that Aguma remains suspended and appealed to the public “to disregard his nauseating and loathful exuberances” describing him as a man who derives pleasure in brandishing his ignorance in the public space.

He appealed to members of the Rivers APC to continue to support the current leadership of the party under the headship of Barr. Ogbuobula stressing that effort are on top gear to instill calm and tranquility in the party for the good of all.