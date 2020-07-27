Nasarawa deputy speaker,fumes, denies working against Gov Sule

From Francis Nansak

Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa state house of assembly Hon Nehemiah Tsentse has debunk media report that he is working against the efforts of the state governor Abdullahi Sule to developed the state

He also denied the allegation that he acting on the instructions of the state governor to suspend the chairman APC in Akwanga local government for being loyal to the immediate past deputy governor of the state Silas Agara.

The deputy Speaker in a statement on Sunday in Lafia, also denied the allegations that he opposed the completion of kwandere-Keffi road started by the immediate past government and the determination of the present administration to complete the road.

A media report had alleged that the deputy Speaker who granted audience to a reporter expressed joy at the slow pace of work on the said road since it’s completion would affect the people of Akwanga LG as travellers will prefer to use the new road.

But the deputy Speaker who is representing Akwanga west state constituency on the platform of APC denied making such comment about the Kwandere- Keffi road, describing the publication as malicious and attempt to damage his reputation.

“I have instructed my lawyers to take up the matter with the online publication, I have not make such comments and I cannot make such comment on the development of the state, again the governor never instructed me to remove the APC chairman in Akwanga, the governor is also from Akwanga” he said

He explained that he enjoys a cordial working relationship with the former deputy governor Silas Agara and a former Senator John Danboyi and he hold them in high esteem.

The media report had quoted the deputy Speaker as joining forces with the special adviser to the state governor on youths and sport development, Yakubu Kwanta to fight Silas Agara and Senator John Danboyi who are critical stakeholders in Akwanga LG.