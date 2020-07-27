25.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

UBA Reiterates Importance of Small Businesses, Hosts MSME…

China sees stable recovery of employment

China safeguards Xinjiang people’s human rights by guaranteeing…

U.S. politicians surly to gain no public support…

China sees stable recovery of employment

China endeavors to build characteristic towns

Third CIIE to create new opportunities for common…

Global Cooperation in Fighting COVID-19 & Human Rights…

ECOWAS Ministers of Interior meet on Migration Cooperation

WASSCE begins 17 Aug. as SS3 students resume…

News

Troops rescue 4 kidnapped victims, neautralise bandits in North West

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have crush more bandit, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered weapons in North West.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday.

THe full statement

The gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have continued the arduous task of eliminating and arresting unrepentant armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the entire North West zone of the country.

On 22 July 2020 troops acting on credible intelligence arrested a notorious gun runner named Musa Abubakar alias Kasko/Buzu from Mai Wake village, Dakoro area of Maradi, Niger Republic. He was arrested at the premises of a school in Gusau where his relative works as a security guard in the school. The suspect is believed to be involved in the supply of illicit arms from Niger Republic to Nigeria through Sabon Birni and Isah LGA of Sokoto State. The suspect is in custody and providing useful information to the troops.

Similarly, on 25 July 2020, troops deployed at Sabuwa received a distress call on kidnap activities in the town. Troops swiftly mobilised to the area and following a hot pursuit, the kidnappers abandoned their 4 kidnapped victims and fled. Victims were promptly rescued and subsequently reunited with their families.

In another development, on 25 July 2020 based on reliable information of bandits activities, own troops conducted a Cordon and Search operation at Gurbin Baure. During the operation 5 suspected bandits were sighted trying to escape the area, troops instinctively engaged the fleeing criminals and in the process 2 bandits were neutralized while the remaining 3 were captured by the valiant troops.

Additionally, on 25 July 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena while conducting patrol to Anguwan Yara, Bankami, Faduwa and Danlayi villages in Zamfara State arrested one bandit informant named Garba Faduwa. The suspect is presently undergoing interrogation. Same day, on 25 July 2020 troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Unashi on fighting patrol to Dan Kadai village following information of sighting of bandits around Akawo village under Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State. The bandits fled on sighting the troops abandoning their victim one Alhaji Lawal Mamman. Victim was successfully rescued and currently receiving treatment for wounds inflicted by the bandits in the process.

However, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY continue to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols and ambushes paving way for smooth conduct of agricultural and economic activities by the locals.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience in the on going operation. He urges them not to rest on their oars but build on the successes so far achieved. He further assured the people of the North-West zone of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov. Lalong vows to sanction individuals, communities who deface public roads

Editor

Thousands of commuters stranded on Abuja-Lokoja highway

Editor

NYSC punishes 72 corps members in Kano

Editor

Alleged woman witch escapes death after police rescue

Editor

FRSC, NDLEA recertify Peace Mass bus drivers

Editor

Military kills scores of bandits in Zamfara

Editor

Hon Onuigbo empowers 120 women, youths

Editor

Kogi Assembly loses deputy majority leader

Editor

Set up retirement plans, AUTHORITY MD tasks journalists

Editor

COVID-19: APC governors strategize to confront child nutrition challenges

Editor

*Kaduna Bomber: CALSER calls for investigation, apprehension of political sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria*

Editor

COVID-19: Plateau community kick against citing quarantine centre in residential area

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More