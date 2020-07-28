26 C
Anambra FA: Ubah promises revolution, Arthur Eze backs exco with N10M

The newly re-elected chairman of Anambra State Football Association, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has promised to revolutionize football in the State with massive grassroots development of the game.

His assurance to harvest talented Anambra youths and use football as source of employment, received a boost as the Grand Patron, Prince Engr Authur Eze, dolled out a whopping sum N10 million donation to support the new executive.

Speaking on his unanimous re-election as Anambra State FA Chairman for another four year tenure, the Senator representing Anambra South, vowed to take the round leather game to a greater height.

The owner of Ifeanyi Ubah FA, further promised: “an accelerated development of football in Anambra State with a view to providing jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.”

“We all know that football, if properly managed, could be the bedrock of the state’s economy. Going forward, it is going to be football revolution,” he promised.

“The election was well attended by all legitimate voters of the Association that returned me as the chairman unopposed with 22 votes.

“I want to thank the participants and delegates for this exercise. The good thing is that we complied to the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

He further noted that after the election, the newly elected FA members had visited their Grand Patron, Prince Eze at his Ukpo country home, adding that the Oil Magnate who was elated on the peaceful outcome of the FA election, donated the sum of N10 million for the new state FA.

Upon arrival at the residence of Prince Eze, the team were welcomed with a sum of N1 million by the oil magnate. He had commended Senator Ubah for his giant efforts towards advancement of various sectors of the economy.

