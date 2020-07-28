Apugo urges collaboration with APC to liberate Abia from PDP misrule

From Mike Ubani

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, and member of the party’s national caucus, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has expressed delight over the influx of notable politicians from other parties into the state chapter of the APC.

This is just as he called on the people of the state to join hands with the APC to ensure victory for the party in the next general elections in the country.

Prince Apugo said in a telephone interview with The AUTHORITY that the entries into the APC of outstanding politicians such as Dr. Alex Otti, and Chief David Onuoha-Bourdex, would boost the electoral fortune of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Both Otti and Onuoha-Bourdex, recently joined the APC from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Otti was the governorship candidate of APGA in the state during the 2019 general elections, while Onuoha-Bourdex flew the party’s senatorial flag in Abia North.

Prince Apugo urged Abians to embrace the APC enmasse, saying that only the party would deliver the people from many years of what he described as the maladministration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He regretted that a state that produced the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Nigeria Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara, and Nigeria’s first military head of state, Major-General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, is still lagging behind in infrastructural development.

“Abia state has no airport, stadium of international standard, good road network, dependable health-care system, industries, regular electricity supply, and potable water,” he bemoaned.

He blamed the past and current administrations in the state for making Abia a backwater state, saying an APC administration in the state in 2023 would wipe away tears from the eyes of the people.

Prince Apugo who is widely known as the “strong man of Abia politics,” urged Abians to eschew rancor and join hands with the APC to liberate the state from the stranglehold of the PDP.