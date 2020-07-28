26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FHC get new Practice Direction on electoral, other…

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

U.S. distorting China’s efforts to develop digital technologies…

College graduate teaches in West China, contributes to…

Third CIIE expected to embrace bigger success

NAQS destroys illegally processed donkey skin for export

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

Biafra’s recognition by UNPO, evidence of divine intervention,…

Enugu govt proposes N23.1bn cut on 2020 budget

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

News

Apugo urges collaboration with APC to liberate Abia from PDP misrule

From Mike Ubani

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, and member of the party’s national caucus, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has expressed delight over the influx of notable politicians from other parties into the state chapter of the APC.

This is just as he called on the people of the state to join hands with the APC to ensure victory for the party in the next general elections in the country.

Prince Apugo said in a telephone interview with The AUTHORITY that the entries into the APC of outstanding politicians such as Dr. Alex Otti, and Chief David Onuoha-Bourdex, would boost the electoral fortune of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Both Otti and Onuoha-Bourdex, recently joined the APC from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Otti was the governorship candidate of APGA in the state during the 2019 general elections, while Onuoha-Bourdex flew the party’s senatorial flag in Abia North.

Prince Apugo urged Abians to embrace the APC enmasse, saying that only the party would deliver the people from many years of what he described as the maladministration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He regretted that a state that produced the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Nigeria Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara, and Nigeria’s first military head of state, Major-General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, is still lagging behind in infrastructural development.

“Abia state has no airport, stadium of international standard, good road network, dependable health-care system, industries, regular electricity supply, and potable water,” he bemoaned.

He blamed the past and current administrations in the state for making Abia a backwater state, saying an APC administration in the state in 2023 would wipe away tears from the eyes of the people.

Prince Apugo who is widely known as the “strong man of Abia politics,” urged Abians to eschew rancor and join hands with the APC to liberate the state from the stranglehold of the PDP.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19:- Group commend Onyeama for declaring his positive status instantly

Editor

NCDC RANKED NIGER STATE FIRST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID 19

Editor

Ozekhome becomes HURIWA’s 1st National Grand Patron

Editor

Army court-martials Sergeant for brutalizing wife, 6-month-old son in Kogi

Editor

NDBDA Protest : MD denies embezzlement of N1.5bn for Songhai farm project

Editor

COVID-19: Okwenna sets up project to provide succor to the less privileged in Anambra

Editor

Social Distancing: Monarch orders arrest of village head for violation

Editor

NAF aircrafts rehearse for combat helicopters induction

Editor

Nigerian Army Killed Over 100 Terrorists, Arrests 16 Informants

Editor

COVID-19: FG adds France, Germany, Spain to list of high-risk countries

Editor

NTA promise to support National Park in protection of ecosystem

Editor

Covid-19: Task force reveal shocking spread of virus in Imo

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More