COVID 19: Zamfara Assembly invites budget commissioner

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Worried by the present hardship faced by the majority of the people across the country following the outbreak of Covid- 19 pandemic, the Zamfara State House of Assembly has invited the commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning to appear before it for the review of the year’s budget aimed at cushioning the lives of the common man.

Moving the nation before the floor of the House, the House leader, Alhaji Faruku Musa Dosara representing Maradun I constituency stated that as a result of the disease, majority of the people could not afford even what to eat not to talk of other essential needs.

He explained that as it is now the time of farming which is also the occupation of over 90% of the populace many of them particularly the peasants one, one, hardly they could afford even one bag of fertilizer for this year’s farming activities.

Honourable Dosara was seconded by three members of the house, Alhaji Ibrahim Tela, Alhaji Kabiru Hashimu and Alhaji Abdulnasir Ibrahim representing Bukkuyum north, Gummi II and Maru south respectively.

Generally, the house unanimously deliberated on poor condition of the people and subsequently agreed to invite the commissioner in order to find a solution to the lingering hardship in which the entire people found themselves.

Meanwhile the house has been closed for a 30 days recession from today the 23rd of July 2020 to 23rd of August same year.

