Business

Lagos commends Mouka, others for COVID-19 relief donations

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has applauded Mouka Limited for the donation of 500 mattresses for the equipment of the State’s coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation centres used for the treatment of infected persons with the pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu eulogized the frontline Mattresses and Beddings Company, in the list of the second batch of 196 donors to the State for COVID-19 relief.

The Governor said the donations were well utilised in the enhancement of the COVID-19 isolation centres and that the assistance was necessary as it came at a crucial time when government attention was directed towards boosting the state’s healthcare facilities to eradicate the pandemic.

He stated that his administration is taking a giant stride in ensuring that the pandemic is contained in Lagos and also in the treatment of infected persons, as indicated in the numbers of treated and discharged persons.

In March this year, a donation of another 200 mattresses was made to victims of Abule Ado gas pipeline explosion by Mouka Limited. The Chief Executive Officer of Mouka Limited, Raymond Murphy, said the company sees itself as a partner of the government during a crisis and that the wellbeing of Nigerians is at the core of its mission.

He mentioned that the donation of mattresses to the isolation centres for COVID-19 relief was aimed at enhancing government’s effort in providing appropriate treatment for infected persons and also at curtailing the pandemic.

“Mouka exists to provide comfort to Nigerians and we stay true to our mission even at this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings in Nigeria also donated 200 mattresses to Ogun State Government for its isolation centres. It acted likewise with 100 Klinic Hospital mattresses and cartons of insect repellents, Mouka Mozzi, to Oyo State, also for the enhancement of healthcare facilities in its isolation centres.

