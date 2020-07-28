Minister receives conjoined twin babies separated at FMC Keffi

…FMC Keffi to be centre of specialize surgery

By Hassan Zaggi

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, has received two conjoined babies who were successfully separated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.

The twin babies, Hassana and Hussaina were received in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Over 50 medical experts were involved in the separation of the twins who are all Nigerians.

This is the second conjoined twins to have passed through the FMC Keffi. The first set was in November 2019, but were however, referred to the National Hospital, Abuja, where they were successfully separated.

This time, they hospital management decided to take the bull by the horn and separate this set of conjoined twins.

Speaking, the Dr. Mamora said that the conjoined twins were delivered in a health facility in Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State 15 months ago.

According to the Minister: “After extensive clinical and detailed investigations, the twins were adjudged to be joined at the abdomen and rib cage, they shared a common liver, subcutaneous tissue and skin with fixed xiphisternum and cartilages of the 10th and 11th ribs.

“The extensive preparation for the separation involved a multi-disciplinary team of over 50 medical experts cutting across the following specialties. Paediatric Surgeons, Plastic Surgeons, Cardiothoracic Surgeons, Anaesthetists, Intensivists, Paediatricians/Neonatologist, Laboratory Physicians, Scientists, Radiologists, Nurses, Pharmacists, Social Welfare Officers, Physiotherapists, Orthopedic Surgeons etc.

“On July 10, 2020, after a 9 – hour long surgery, they were successfully separated with no intra operative complications.”

While commending the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for the support given to the hospital, the Minister: “This is the kind of collaboration we advocate between the states and the federal government.”

The Minister noted that the FMC Keffi will be one of the Centres the Federal Government will focus on for specialized surgery.

“I wish to assure you that from henceforth, Federal Medical Centre, Keffi will be one of the Centres of Federal Government focus on specialized surgeries,” he said.

He advised the staff of the hospital not to rest on their oars, as according to him, the best is yet to come.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of FMC Keffi, Dr. Yahaya Baba Adamu, applauded the team of doctors who performed the surgery, noting that he also joined them.

He disclosed despite the complicated nature of the surgery, it ended without any complication and that there was no reason to scare.

While responding to questions, the leader of the surgery team, Dr. Saul Charles, disclosed that the surgery was estimated to cost close to 35 million naira. The Nasarawa state government, however, gave them 10 million.

He noted that the hospital will need some intensive care equipment to enable them perform better.

Commenting the challenges encountered, the Team Leader listed laboratory, equipment, PICU and theatre as some of them.