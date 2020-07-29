26 C
Abuja
Metro

10 car marts sealed off in Abuja

By Raph Izokpu

About 10 cluster of illegal car marts, situated along major road corridors in Gudu District, within the Federal Capital City (FCC) have been sealed off by a joint team of Abuja city managers.

Aside the removal of the car marts, several makeshift structures hitherto used for car wash, automobile workshops, furniture making and restaurants were also closed.

The enforcement team was made of FCT Administration top officials drawn from Development Control Department, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Department of Road Traffic Services as well as personnel of various security agencies.

Addressing some journalists after the exercise around Oladipo Diya axis of Gudu, the Director, department of development control, Mukhtar Galadima, explained that the exercise was in continuation of the ongoing intensive sanitation exercise in the city.

Galadima said illegal car marts were gradually taking over the nation’s capital city, and has necessitated the authorities to take action.

“For now we are removing the car marts that are within the city centre, Kubwa is the temporary designated car marts, pending the final implementation of the Abuja Investment Car Mart, which is situated along Dakwa/Zuba road.

“We are not going back on the removal of illegal structures, as we are going to sustain the exercise,” he said.

On whether there was notice prior to the exercise, the Director said : “we don’t need to give them notice because we consider them as illegal structures. They are shanties defacing the city.

