Politics

Anambra 2021: APC will sack Obiano’s analogue administration – Onunkwo

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Johnbosco Onunkwo, has boasted that his party positioned itself so that to sack the All Progressives Grand government in the state

Onunkwo, who contested the APC ticket in 12017, but lost to former House of Representatives member, Hon. Tony Nwoye, said the APC will bring in a digital and people oriented government in 2021, as against the present Governor Willie Obiano led government, which he described as analogue

The APC chieftain, who stated that he was at the party’s national secretariat, Monday in Abuyja to felicitate with the Caretaker? Extra Ordinary Congress Committee, said that though the ruling party APGA, has done its best, the APC will take over to improve the areas the current administration has failed.

“APC in Anambra is doing everything humanly possible to take over that place they call Agu Awka, because APGA and the leadership of Willie Obiano, has done what they know best. It is running at the highest capacity. I can tell you is working.

“APC is coming in to give a digital leadership. APGA has tried but I can tell you that there are areas they didn’t do well. There are areas that need improvement. If you are familiar with Anambra state, if you have travelled to Anambra five, six years ago; three years ago, and if you go now, you will notice that there is no much difference.

“In terms of infrastructural development, the state seems stagnant and that is one major area that APC will focus. You have to drink tea before you look Ovaltine, and the basic amenities are still lacking.

“Talking about the roads, talking about housing for all, we are talking about health and all that. If I start telling you so many things time will not allow us. That is why I used the word analogy to digital to summarize it,” he said.

