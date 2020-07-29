26 C
Anambra 2021: Tension as Obiano suspends Igwe Ukwulu

From Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Two years after Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state commended the Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, during his first Ofala festival at his Palace, he has suspended him from office.

This is what THE AUTHORITY sees as the battle for the next Anambra governor in 2021 having kicked against zoning of Anambra state Governor to Anambra South, as according to him, it is undemocratic.
That stance was against Obiano’s wish, and as well the suspended Igwe’s recent romance with the Ukpo oil billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze which pitched him against Obiano.

After his coronation three years ago, some sections of the community revolted against it but with the backing of the state government he won all the battles until the romance with Governor Obiano got messier.

Uyanwa, the Ezedike of Ukwulu, before his suspension for one year, was the chairman of Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council (TRC).

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, announced the suspension He said the suspension “followed a series of petitions against the traditional ruler from many people in Ukwulu and elsewhere, who want to forestall an impending crisis in the community.

“The Anambra State Government has decided to suspend Uyanwa as the Igwe of Ukwulu for one year with effect from Friday, July 24, 2020, in the first instance. His Certificate of Recognition as Igwe is also withdrawn with immediate effect. Consequently, Uyanwa can no longer function as chairman of Anambra central TRC.’’

The commissioner said the actions were taken in the public interest and that the appropriate security agencies had also been notified of the latest development.

Reacting, Igwe Uyanwa said he remains in his palace and would speak at the appropriate time, noting that he did not commit any crime under the law.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra state, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu advised Obiano not to drag the traditional rulers into the murky waters of politics.

Chief Nwobu while condemning the suspension, said such actions are undemocratic and blamed the governor for allegedly compelling the traditional rulers to sign a public statement supporting zone even when he is aware that such decision lies on the people.

