News

Biafra’s recognition by UNPO, evidence of divine intervention, says Uwazuruike

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Barely 72 hours to the ceremonies given recognition to Biafra as the 46th member of the Unrepresented Nation’s and People Organization (UNPO), an arm of United Nations (UN), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike says the global recognition is an evidence of God’s support for their freedom fighting mission and vision.

Uwazuruike who is the founder and leader of Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing his members at the secretariat of Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu Memorial Library at New Owerri in Imo State on their preparations for the programmes of the world body scheduled to hold this Friday via online.

He applauded the various religious groups within his organizations for their prayers and sacrifices in ensuring God’s support and directives in actualization of the sovereignty of Biafra which he acknowledged through the accomplishment of nation of Biafra by the UNPO despite challenges.

According to him “am overwhelmed with joy for the leaders of the various religious bodies in our organisations for their consistency and relentless prayers for God’s interventions in our quest for the sovereignty of Biafra.
It is only in Igbo land that certain people in the guise of pro Biafra groups will try to undermine years of our efforts when such people secretly approached the UNPO seeking to be recognized as member without our knowledge. That the refusal by the Secretary-General of Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization, Mr. Ralph Bunche to register World Igbo Congress ( WIC) because it is a social organization and Billie Human Rights or the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) accusing them of being violent, meant that God has been answering all the prayers by the various religious bodies in BIM-MASSOB, otherwise such other groups would have over- taken us” he pointed out.

He further observed that “The Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) and its parent body, the United Nations(UN) only recognized Biafra Independence Movement and the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB) as the only organisation that pushes for the achievement of Biafra through non-violence process.

“This is the man we know talking about Biafra and believing in non-violence,” Uwazuruike quoted Mr. Ralph Bunche, Secretary UNPO in one of their discussions during the periods of negotiations.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

