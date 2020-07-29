26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FHC get new Practice Direction on electoral, other…

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

U.S. distorting China’s efforts to develop digital technologies…

College graduate teaches in West China, contributes to…

Third CIIE expected to embrace bigger success

NAQS destroys illegally processed donkey skin for export

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

Biafra’s recognition by UNPO, evidence of divine intervention,…

Enugu govt proposes N23.1bn cut on 2020 budget

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

Politics

Buhari satisfied with APC caretaker/Extra Ordinary Congress Committee’s work

President Muhmmadu Buhari has expressed his satisfaction with the activities of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The President also hailed the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its chairman, Atiku Bagudu, for efforts to participate in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States said the caretaker committee was really on track to reposition the party.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, explained Buhari commended Buni for the energy and commitment he deployed into moving across the country to reach out to various factors within the party in pursuit of peace and cohesion.

Following dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC in June, the National Executive Committee of the party chose the Yobe Governor and others as chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee respectively.

At Tuesday’s virtual interaction with Governors of the APC-controlled states with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, the President said that he is pleased with the work the Caretaker Committee has been doing.

According to him: “I am pleased with the Chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts.

Buhari also appreciated efforts of the APC Governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States, adding that, “I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as Governors and had identified the right priorities.”

Earlier, the chairman of APC Governors Forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, thanked Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Kano PDP Leadership Crisis Thickens As Bichi Accused Bako-Lamido Of Anti-Party Activities

Editor

Rivers APC problem, a self inflicted injury – Abe

Editor

Anambra 2021: We will aggressively market our candidate to win – Moghalu

Editor

Oshiomhole virus, not 2023 inflicting APC, Group replies Tinubu

Editor

PDP Governors Forum assures Obaseki of level playing field

Editor

Oshiomhole’s sack ends godfatherism in APC – PGF boss, Lukman

Editor

APGA tasks elected officers on COVID 19 pandemic

Editor

Against, Hope Of Of 74 Political Parties Dashed, As Court Upholds INEC’S Power To Deregister

Editor

Fresh crisis hits APC

Editor

Benue: APC chieftain advocates conference on herdsmen attacks

Editor

Rivers APC crisis: Wishing your political opponent death is evil – Abe

Editor

Corruption: Magu lacks integrity to remain as EFCC boss – PDP insists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More