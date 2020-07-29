Dimogu commiserates with victims, families of Ajao Estate Lagos gas explosion

From John Silas, Lagos

Hon Sir (Dr) Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, Representing Oshodi/Isolo State Constituency ll in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has commiserated with the families and victims of the Ajao Estate, Lagos gas Explosion.



Idimogu, the Igbo political apex leader Lagos In a statement by his Personal Adviser on media and publicity, Mr Henry Uzodinma, on Wednesday condoled with all those who lost loved ones and properties in the gas explosion which happened at a shop on Afariogun Street, adjacent the Faith City Hospital, in the Ajao area of Lagos State.

The Committee Chairman on Wealth Creation and Employment who was visibly sad over the magnitude of destruction called on the residents of the area to remain calm that the Government is fully on the matter. He further commiserated with the families and victims over the irreparable loss.



He said, “A total of nine shops were affected by the blast. The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of Lagos State Fire Service. Four bodies were retrieved from the debris.”

Idimogu further sympathised with those who were injured and those who lost properties to the blast.

He called on the relevant authorities and agencies to get to the root of the matter with a view to forestalling future recurrence.

