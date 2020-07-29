26 C
FCT Administration pledges commitment to enterpreneurs

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has pledged it commitment to the growth of local entrepreneurs and small and medium scale businesses in the territory.

This was disclosed by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello when he received a group of award winning entrepreneurs from the FCT in his office, recently.

He said that Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, represent an important component in the nation’s stride towards economic growth and development.

Bello expressed pride in the performance of the entrepreneurs who had performed very well in the various business related contests under the supervision of the Abuja Enterprise Agency.

He commended them especially with the performance of MS Sheelda Enterprises Nigeria Limited which won the first position under the manufacturing category at the recently concluded 3rd National MSME Awards organized by the Office of the Vice President.

While presenting the awardees to the Honourable Minister, the Managing Director of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) Dr Arabi Mohammed Tukur said that the success of the entrepreneurs was as a result of the support of the FCT Administration for the growth of small and medium scale businesses in the FCT.

He also said that SMEs were the engine room of economic growth of any nation as well as jobs creation. He reiterated the determination of the FCT Administration, through the AEA, to provide 230,000 jobs in the FCT in line with the Federal Government’s vision of providing 1 million jobs nationwide by 2023.

In addition to MS Sheelda Nigeria Limited that got a cash prize of N500, 000 along with a brand new car provided by the Bank of Industry, the other award winners are Messrs. Usaifa International Limited that took the first position in the National Business Plan competition organized by the Annual Investment Meeting, a Dubai based organisation in collaboration with the AEA. The CEO of the company, Usman Ali Lawan is expected to represent Nigeria at the Global event in Dubai, for the top prize of $50,000 (Fifty Thousand Dollars).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

