New GOC tasks officers on efficient service delivery

FHC get new Practice Direction on electoral, other…

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

NDDC: Pondei aide on Special Duties, Micheal resigns

A Senior Special Assistant Special Duties 1 to Prof. Kemeberadikumo Pondei acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olomu B. Micheal, has resigned from the commission.

In a letter dated 20th July 2020, addressed to the NDDC acting MD, a copy made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Micheal said the decision to bow out of the commission was in his best interest.

The resignation letter apreciated the acting MD for the opportunity to serve under him.

The statement reads: “I wish to formally inform you of my decision to resign as Senior Special Assistant Special Duties 1, following my appointment with effect from the 2nd Day of March,2020.

“In executing the responsibilities of my office, I have in my best capacity served the interest of the Commission and carried out my obligations to her diligently.

“I have resolved that it is in my best interest to take a bow at this point in time.

“I wish to appreciate you for the privilege of service provided me and I wish the Commission all the best as I move forward in my sojourn of life.

“Be assured of my highest esteem and regards always.”

