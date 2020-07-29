Soludo support groups institute award for Economics best graduating students

From Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

All Soludo Support Groups yesterday instituted an annual award scheme for best graduating students in Economics Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, (COOU).

These awards are in honour of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo who marked his sixtieth birthday Anniversary.

The endowment is to the best graduating student in the Department of Economics at both universities and it will run for a period of five years.

The two institutions led by their Vice Chancellors, Professor Charles Esimone and Professor Greg Nwakobi received a cheque for five hundred thousand naira each from the ASSG Birthday Planning Committee chairman, Chief Jude Emecheta and Secretary Dr Nelson Omenugha.

They said the groups tend to promote values of Professor Soludo by the endowment and expressed optimism that the gesture will go a long way in promotion of academic excellence.

They noted that the idea was to encourage hard work and competition among students aimed at producing great scholars that will contribute to the growth and development of the society.

While receiving the cheque in their various offices, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Professor Charles Esimone and that of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Professor Greg Nwakobi appreciated the group for the gesture even as they called on Ndi Anambra to invest in education to help build a better society.

They described the gesture as the best anyone can offer to mankind, noting that those who have education close the gate of imprisonment.