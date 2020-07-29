26 C
Wike to JSC: Make Rivers shining light on Judicial matters

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Barr Nyesom Wike has urged the newly sworn in members of the state Judicial Service Commission to ensure that Rivers State becomes a shining light in judicial matters.

Governor Wike who gave the charge yesterday, in Port Harcourt during the swearing in of four members of the Commission, also urged them to make the state judiciary the best in the country.

He further urged the JSC members to work as a team and not resort to any form of infighting.

Advising the Governor said “Do not bring in ethnic sentiments into this assignment. You have to make our State the shining light in judicial matters.

“Nobody lobbied for anyone of you to be appointed. You were all chosen on merit to work for the interest of the state.

“Your role is to stabilise the Judiciary and make it vibrant because without the Judiciary there will be no hope for the country.
“With the composition of the Commission with statutory and non-statutory members, the state expects the best in terms of performance,” he stated.

The governor also enjoined the Commission to fill the existing vacancies in the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal.

He stated that the tenure of most Boards and Commissions had ended, saying that the Judicial Service Commission was reconstituted because of its importance.

Those sworn-in include, Barrister Chima Boms, Assa Moni Nwinia, Ibim Dokubo and Richard Ehie.

